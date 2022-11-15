Home / World News / Donald Trump begging daughter Ivanka to join him for campaign launch: Report

Donald Trump begging daughter Ivanka to join him for campaign launch: Report

Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:28 PM IST

Donald Trump: Donald Trump tried to convince his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to be with him on stage, a report said.

ByMallika Soni

During, daughter Tiffany's lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding last weekend, former US president Donald Trump tried to convince his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to be with him on stage when he announces his third consecutive run for the US presidency, a report said.

“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around… but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” New York Post reported.

“They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign," the report added.

The couple’s stubbornness has created “extra behind-the-scenes tension,” the report further said as Jared and Ivanka continually refused.

Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday as he is taking the decision while refusing calls from within his own Republican Party to not do so following US midterm elections.

Donald Trump, 76, whose 2016 win shocked America and the world, has summoned the press to his Florida mansion for a "very big announcement".

"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he's running for president," one of his advisors, Jason Miller said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

donald trump
