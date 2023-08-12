Home / World News / Eiffel Tower cordoned off for few hours after receiving bomb alert

Eiffel Tower cordoned off for few hours after receiving bomb alert

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2023 07:04 PM IST

After a few hours, the bomb alert was lifted.

France's iconic Eiffel Tower on Saturday was closed down for visitors as a precautionary measure after receiving a bomb threat, a French police source told news agency Reuters. All three floors of the tower have been evacuated.

A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

The body which runs the site, SETE, said a team of bomb disposal experts and police were surveilling the area including a restaurant at one of the floors. “ It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which, however, is rare,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

The alert was lifted a few hours later.

Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited tourist sites in the world.

There is a police station right at the south pillar of the tower. Authorities carry out video surveillance and visitors' security checks before they are allowed to enter into the premises.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out