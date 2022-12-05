Elon Musk claims he faces ‘quite significant’ risk of being assassinated

Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed that the risk of something bad happening to him or even him being shot at is "quite significant". In a two-hour-long audio chat on Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk Musk also said that he "definitely" wouldn't be doing any open-air car parades.

“Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant. It's not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don't, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen ... There's definitely some risk there,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk also spoke about the importance of free speech and his future plan for Twitter during the discussion. He said, "at the end of the day, we just want to have a future where we're not oppressed. (Where) our speech is not suppressed, and we can say what we want to say without fear of reprisals".

"As long as you're not really causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want," Elon Musk added.

The billionaire also said that throughout history, free speech has been "highly unusual, not common.

"Controlled speech is the default, not free speech," Elon Musk said.

