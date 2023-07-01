This prince believes Harry ‘suffering’ since he and Meghan left royal family

There has been a lot going on since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles within the royal family and moved to the United States. Now one prince revealed that he feels bad for Prince Harry as he believes he is “suffering” since stepping back from royal duties. Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy (L) and his wife French actress Clotilde Courau .(Reuters)

Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice who is married to French actor Clotilde Courau planned to renounce his title and claim to the throne.

“We are in a world where there are a lot of changes, a lot of quick changes, and I really like the approach that today the younger generation can [take on] uncertain matters. I do not want to, let’s say, block my daughter until I become very old and perhaps take some wonderful things [away from her] that she could do. She also needs to do her life and her career because we are not a reigning monarchy. She has to work to gain money," he said.

“When I feel she is ready, [I would be] very pleased to do a step behind and let her take the role of chief of the royal family in Italy," he continued.

The Prince of Venice admitted that he felt sorry for Duke of Sussex when he attended his father’s coronation alone saying, “I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone … because he’s still the son of the king of England. I think private matters should stay private in families. I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening … You grew up to be like this. I know what it feels like to be part of a royal family, to have this blood that is in you.”

“I’m the last person to try to judge people because I also did things that were completely out of, let’s say, the protocol, I wanted to present myself to the Italian people. So I did television, I accept everyone and the only thing I wish is happiness so that they could be able to [raise] their children in another life. And in the end, we’ll see who was right and who was not. But you know, it’s [their] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life," the prince said.

The Italian royal said that he respects King Charles saying, “I think he’s a wonderful man first than a king. He’s a man that was speaking about [the environment] much more before everyone else was speaking about it … He is an artistic person. And I think all of that combined will make him a fantastic king. And I totally support him. He is already doing an incredible job.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON