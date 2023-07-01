Home / World News / This prince believes Harry ‘suffering’ since he and Meghan left royal family

This prince believes Harry ‘suffering’ since he and Meghan left royal family

ByMallika Soni
Jul 01, 2023 09:46 PM IST

The Prince of Venice admitted that he felt sorry for Duke of Sussex when he attended his father’s coronation alone.

There has been a lot going on since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles within the royal family and moved to the United States. Now one prince revealed that he feels bad for Prince Harry as he believes he is “suffering” since stepping back from royal duties.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy (L) and his wife French actress Clotilde Courau .(Reuters)
Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy (L) and his wife French actress Clotilde Courau .(Reuters)

Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice who is married to French actor Clotilde Courau planned to renounce his title and claim to the throne.

“We are in a world where there are a lot of changes, a lot of quick changes, and I really like the approach that today the younger generation can [take on] uncertain matters. I do not want to, let’s say, block my daughter until I become very old and perhaps take some wonderful things [away from her] that she could do. She also needs to do her life and her career because we are not a reigning monarchy. She has to work to gain money," he said.

“When I feel she is ready, [I would be] very pleased to do a step behind and let her take the role of chief of the royal family in Italy," he continued.

Read more: When King Charles wants to end a conversation, his secret signal is…

The Prince of Venice admitted that he felt sorry for Duke of Sussex when he attended his father’s coronation alone saying, “I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone … because he’s still the son of the king of England. I think private matters should stay private in families. I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening … You grew up to be like this. I know what it feels like to be part of a royal family, to have this blood that is in you.”

“I’m the last person to try to judge people because I also did things that were completely out of, let’s say, the protocol, I wanted to present myself to the Italian people. So I did television, I accept everyone and the only thing I wish is happiness so that they could be able to [raise] their children in another life. And in the end, we’ll see who was right and who was not. But you know, it’s [their] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life," the prince said.

The Italian royal said that he respects King Charles saying, “I think he’s a wonderful man first than a king. He’s a man that was speaking about [the environment] much more before everyone else was speaking about it … He is an artistic person. And I think all of that combined will make him a fantastic king. And I totally support him. He is already doing an incredible job.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out