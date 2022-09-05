Emergency declared as flash floods hit northwest Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”
Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.” The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp's executive order.
Also read: Trump calls Biden 'enemy of the state' during 1st rally since the FBI search at his Florida estate
“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.
The service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County. Floyd County — just to the south — was also under a flash flood warning.
At 3:10 p.m., the service advised locals to avoid non-emergency travel as another round of emergency rainfall entered the area.
Also read: US to offer military veterans limited abortion access
The city of Summerville advised residents who use the city's water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food due to flash flooding at the Raccoon Creek Filter plant.
“Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption,” the city said on its website.
-
Trump calls Biden 'enemy of the state' during 1st rally since FBI raids
Donald Trump has lashed out at his successor Joe Biden by branding him an "enemy of the state" at his first rally since the FBI searched the former US president's Florida estate for sensitive classified files. Trump hit back at President Biden's assertion last week in Philadelphia that the former leader and his die-hard Republican supporters are undermining American democracy. He warned it would produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen".
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to Gustavo Arnal, 52's death from the 18th floor of New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, according to media reports. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police were called to 56 Leonard Street near Church Street around 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), where an unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New York Post.
-
Canada: Violent killing of activist shocks Indo-Canadian community in British Columbia
The Indo-Canadian community in the Metro Vancouver region in the Canadian province of British Columbia is in a state of shock following the violent killing of an activist, who also made a mark in movies opposing gang culture. The unfortunate death of Manbir Mani Amar occurred on Wednesday afternoon. A suspect has been arrested but not yet named, and the case is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
-
Five Indian films to premiere at Toronto festival
As the 2022 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns with screenings in theatres, Indian movies will make their presence felt with as many as five scheduled to have their premieres. As the Greater Toronto Area has a large Indo-Canadian population, among the major attractions for the community this year will be the debut feature Kacchey Limbu, from director Shubham Yogi. On the slate is National Award-winning director Rima Das' Tora's Husband.
-
‘Bangladesh is…:’ Sheikh Hasina on recent attacks on Hindu community
Ahead of PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said countries should show “magnanimity” when asked about incidents of attacks on the Hindu community in her country, asserting that Bangladesh is a secular country and her government takes immediate action when such incidents take place. Hasina said her government strongly supports secularism and any attempts to disturb communal harmony are immediately dealt with. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics