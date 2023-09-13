News / World News / FDA Advisory Committee questions the efficacy of nasal decongestant in products like Sudafed and Benadryl

FDA Advisory Committee questions the efficacy of nasal decongestant in products like Sudafed and Benadryl

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 13, 2023 07:39 PM IST

Phenylephrine is used in over-the-counter medication like Sudafed PE Sinus Congestion and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion ULTRATABS.

Food and Drug Administration(FDA) Advisory Committee has questioned the effectiveness of nasal decongestant used in products like Sudafed and Benadryl. According to a report by The Hill, members of the committee voted against the oral use of phenylephrine as an effective nasal decongestant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Maryland(AP)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Maryland(AP)

Notably, phenylephrine is used in over-the-counter medication like Sudafed PE Sinus Congestion and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion ULTRATABS.

The FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee consisted of 16 voting members in the meeting on Tuesday. All 16 members voted "no" on the question of whether scientific evidence supported the oral use of phenylephrine as an effective nasal decongestant.

Due to the latest developments in the committee's meeting, there is a possibility of removal of phenylephrine products from the market. Committee member Maryann Amirshahi opined that if it happens, it should be emphasised that it was “more of an efficacy issue as opposed to a safety issue.”

ALSO READ| Meet the man who unveiled ‘alien corpses’ at Mexico Congress: Who is UFOlogist Jaime Maussan?

Earlier, academic journal "Science" had published an article in 2022 titled "The Uselessness of Phenylephrine". The article highlighted that oral phenylephrine is “extensively metabolized” in the gut. It also said that the standard 10 mg dose available over- the-counter has fairly low bioavailability.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out