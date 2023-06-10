Home / World News / Video: Massive fire in Netherlands city engulfes several houses

Video: Massive fire in Netherlands city engulfes several houses

BySreelakshmi B
Jun 10, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Reports suggest that it will take hours to extinguish the blaze, and there has been no report of injuries.

A massive fire broke out in the Netherlands's Ter Aar city on Friday night. In a video that surfaced on social media, several houses can be seen caught on fire while an ambulance rushes to the site. People have assembled in front of their houses and are seemingly waiting for rescue personnel to evacuate them from the spot.

Fire engulfs the city of Ter Aar, Netherlands(BNO news)
Local media outlet NOS reported that it will take hours to extinguish the blaze, and there has been no report of injuries.

The NOS report also said that explosions were also heard which the outlet attributed to gas cylinders from forklift trucks.

Social media was flooded with images and videos of the massive fire. Following are a few of them:

The fire service has asked people to stay away from the site as ash particles falling due to the blaze can be very dangerous. In addition to ash particles, pieces of glass from solar panels which are very sharp, can also lead to serious injuries, it added.

People living nearby have been asked to close windows and doors and turn off mechanical ventilation. It remains unclear if there were people in the facility or how the fire erupted.

fire Netherlands
