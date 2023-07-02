France riots: Who was Nahel M — the 17-year-old teen shot dead by police in Nanterre?

Massive protests and riots rocked across France, especially in the neighbourhood of Nanterre in Paris, after the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer during a traffic stop. Identified as Nahel M, who was of Algerian origin, was shot at point-blank range in the chest on Tuesday. French riot police officers stand guard next to a burnt out trash bin during a demonstration against police in Marseille, southern France on July 1, 2023, after a fourth consecutive night of rioting in France over the killing of a teenager by police. (AFP)

According to reports, the officer who shot Nahel is being investigated for voluntary homicide after a primary investigation concluded that the conditions for the legal use of the weapon was “not met”. However, the officer has claimed that he fired the shot as he feared the boy was going to run someone over with his car.

The incident has again exposed the severe racial tensions in modern France and the longstanding grievances about policing.

Who was Nahel M?

Reportedly, Nahel worked as a takeaway delivery driver and had been an active member of the Pirates of Nanterre rugby club for the past three years. He had also been a part of an integration programme for teenagers struggling in school - run by an association called Ovale Citoyen. While the teen's family has not revealed his surname, he was the only child raised by his mother Mounia. Nahel's mother has alleged that her son was killed because he had an "Arab face." “The officer saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life,” she said. Reportedly, Nahel was enrolled at a college in Suresnes to train to be an electrician. However, his attendance record in college was poor. Nahel had also been in trouble before and was known to police, however his family lawyers said that he had no criminal record, reported BBC.

