Home / World News / Frankfurt airport halts most landings amid Lufthansa IT problems | 7 points

Frankfurt airport halts most landings amid Lufthansa IT problems | 7 points

world news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 05:57 PM IST

German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it was forced to cancel or delay flights across its airlines after construction work in Frankfurt caused a major IT outage.

A flight schedule board shows cancelled Lufthansa flights after an IT fault at Germany’s Lufthansa causes massive flight delays and disruptions in Frankfurt.(Reuters)
A flight schedule board shows cancelled Lufthansa flights after an IT fault at Germany’s Lufthansa causes massive flight delays and disruptions in Frankfurt.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

travellingAn IT system failure at Lufthansa forced Germany's air traffic control agency to divert or cancel all flights away from the country's busiest Frankfurt airport. A problem with Lufthansa's computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline and its aircraft could no longer depart from Frankfurt Airport, reported news agencies. This meant no parking positions were available for other aircraft.

Frankfurt Airport said that technical problems at Lufthansa were causing “flight disruptions and cancellations.”

“Please check the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” the airport said. “We also recommend that you check in as early as possible for your flight.”

Here's all you need to know about the disruption:

  1. Thousands of Lufthansa passengers were left stranded on Wednesday after a group-wide IT system failure, which the German airline blamed on underground engineering works at a railway station in Frankfurt cutting several fibre optic cables.
  2. A Deutsche Telekom spokesperson said that four broadband fibre cables had been damaged at a Deutsche Bahn railtrack by concrete drills during work that was neither commissioned by nor conducted by the company, reported Bloomberg.
  3. While Lufthansa -- which has around 700 aircraft -- did not immediately specify how many flights were impacted globally, but Frankfurt and Munich airports appeared among those most affected.
  4. All of Lufthansa's domestic flights were cancelled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, reported German news agency dpa.
  5. Germany's air traffic control agency spokesperson Robert Ertler said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board the airline's flights.
  6. Ertler said that the incoming planes are being diverted to alternative airports" such as as Munich, Nuremberg and Duesseldorf.
  7. Lufthansa expects the repair work to be completed by Wednesday afternoon (local time) and stabilisation of flight operations by Wednesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
lufthansa
lufthansa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out