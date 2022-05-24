Freeherface: Male anchors in Afghanistan don face mask in solidarity with female colleagues

Male news anchors in Afghanistan have launched a campaign on social media, days after the Taliban government issued a decree ordering their female colleagues to cover their faces at work. As part of the campaign, the male anchors are seen donning a face mask during broadcast. They are also sharing photos of themselves with a hashtag reading #FreeHerFace.

A courageous move: @TOLOnews staff members wore face masks during their daily editorial meeting to protest Taliban imposition on women.



Women presenters and reporters last week were asked women to cover their faces while appearing on TV. pic.twitter.com/pYwLoNCrcI — Siyar Sirat (@AhmadSiyarSirat) May 22, 2022

The decree and campaign have also caught the attention of journalists working for global houses, including Deutsche Welle. Several male and female journalists and news anchors have been tweeting their selfies with a face covering. They also shared messages in support of women in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban have ordered female Afghan TV presenters to cover their faces while on air, members of DW Dari/Pashto service gathered today for a group photo in a show of solidarity, with male colleagues wearing masks as a statement. #FreeHerFace pic.twitter.com/B0lneRpnyZ — DW Deutsche Welle (@DeutscheWelle) May 23, 2022

Taliban ordered #Afghanwomen on TV to cover their faces on-air. This from those who stopped girls going to school. We stand with our friends in #Afghanistan - and demand Taliban #freeherface. pic.twitter.com/cyts4Q1qUR — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) May 23, 2022

As Taliban forces female anchors in #Afghanistan to cover their faces “to implement Shariah” as they say, Afghan male TV presenters also cover their faces in solidarity with their female colleagues. #FreeHerFace pic.twitter.com/r9x86EEO2X — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 23, 2022

The latest Taliban order follows a similar diktat issued earlier this month, when the Islamic militant outfit had asked women and older girls to cover themselves from head to toe while heading out. To effectively enforce the order, the group, which took control of Kabul last year after a military offensive, mandated punishments for their male family members.

According to the decree issued on May 7, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada asked women to fully cover themselves in public, "ideally with the traditional burqa". The order also asked women to avoid going out in public if it is not necessary.

Before this, Taliban leaders had prohibited girls from secondary education. Women were also ordered to visit parks in the capital on separate days from men.

The Taliban, designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, took over Afghanistan in August, last year following the the exit of foreign troops. Soon after, the group formed its government and promised a moderate rule than their previous stint in power between 1996 and 2001, which was marked by massive human rights abuses, especially among women.

However, despite the international pressure, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has been reintroducing the regressive policies, sparking fears of the country going back to where it was two decades ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON