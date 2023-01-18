Home / World News / Gambia vice president Joof dies at 65 in India

Gambia vice president Joof dies at 65 in India

world news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:06 PM IST

Badara Alieu Joof, 65, who previously served as education minister, was appointed vice president in 2022.

Gambian vice president Badara Alieu Joof dies of illness. (Twitter)
Gambian vice president Badara Alieu Joof dies of illness. (Twitter)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow said on Wednesday.

Read here: Church of England and Wales refuses to back same-sex marriages

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.

Barrow said on Twitter that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.

The vice president left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
africa
africa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out