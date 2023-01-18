Gambia vice president Joof dies at 65 in India

Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow said on Wednesday.

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.

Barrow said on Twitter that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.

The vice president left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

