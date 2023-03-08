Google celebrates International women's day with a doodle

Women's Day 2023: Search engine giant Google is celebrating International Women’s day with a special Doodle that highlights the way women provide support and help to each other in their daily life. From women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere, women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights and women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life to women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood, the search engine honours women across the globe.

"The vignettes within each GOOGLE letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women support each other to progress and improve each other’s quality of life', Google said in a statement.

Also read | When is Women's Day? Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know

International Women’s day is celebrated on March 8 every year. The day aims to emphasise on the achievements of women across diverse spheres, while also throwing light on important issues like gender disparity that are still prevailing.

International Women's Day was honoured for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19, 1911. This year, the theme for International Women's Day is Embrace Equity. The International Women's Day website says, "Equity isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society's DNA. And it's critical to understand the difference between Equity and Equality. The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough'."

While "Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities," the IWD website said, "Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON