Google Cloud data center in London faces outage on UK's hottest day
A Google Cloud data center in London faced an outage on Tuesday, according to an update on the Alphabet Inc unit's status page, as temperature in the UK soared to a record high.
Google Cloud said it was a "cooling related" failure at one of the buildings and began at 1:13 pm ET (6:13 pm BST).
Also read: UK breaks its record for highest temperature as Europe battles heatwave
A "small set" of customers are impacted, according to the update on the status page. A part of the issue still persists. (https://bit.ly/3OdAFig)
Britain recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday, with the temperature exceeding 40C (104F) as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fuelling a spate of fires across London.
