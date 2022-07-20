Home / World News / Google Cloud data center in London faces outage on UK's hottest day
world news

Google Cloud data center in London faces outage on UK's hottest day

Google Cloud said it was a "cooling related" failure at one of the buildings and began at 1:13 pm ET (6:13 pm BST).
Google cloud
Google cloud
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

A Google Cloud data center in London faced an outage on Tuesday, according to an update on the Alphabet Inc unit's status page, as temperature in the UK soared to a record high.

Google Cloud said it was a "cooling related" failure at one of the buildings and began at 1:13 pm ET (6:13 pm BST).

Also read: UK breaks its record for highest temperature as Europe battles heatwave

A "small set" of customers are impacted, according to the update on the status page. A part of the issue still persists. (https://bit.ly/3OdAFig)

Britain recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday, with the temperature exceeding 40C (104F) as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fuelling a spate of fires across London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google cloud
google cloud
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Elon Musk is believed to have replied to billionaire Mark Cuban's text.&nbsp;

    When Elon Musk replied to the question 'how many kids are you going to have?'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk who recently fathered twins once responded to the question as to how many kids he will be going to have. And the question at that time was asked by billionaire Mark Cuban who recently recalled that little message exchange between him and Elon Musk. It might have happened before the last three reported kids of Elon Musk were born last year, Mark Cuban said in his podcast.

  • Ripudaman Singh Malik.

    Rise of Sikh radicalisation in Canada, agencies on tenterhooks

    The assassination of the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing, Ripudaman Malik, has shone a light on the rising Sikh radicalisation in Canada and the threat it poses to India's internal security. Malik was shot dead in Surrey last Thursday in the province of British Columbia of Canada, from where six Sikh top gangsters are said to be operating.

  • Protestors burn an effigy of acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe outside the president's office as they demand his resignation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.&nbsp;

    Sri Lanka parliament to elect president, Wickremesinghe faces heat of protestors

    Sri Lanka Parliament is all set to vote for the new president on Wednesday to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled his economically torn country amid protests to avoid detention. The Sri Lankan Parliament will today choose between three candidates for president – including acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe, ruling party lawmaker and former journalist Dullas Alahapperuma, and Anura Kumara Dissanayaka from the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party.

  • Sunlight illuminates a part of Kathmandu valley in Nepal. (Reuters / Representational image)

    Nepal's civic group submits memorandum to claim China-encroached land

    A civic group in Nepal has submitted a memorandum to Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha, demanding to claim country's territory occupied by China. A delegation of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, led by its President Binay Yadav, handed over the memo to the Minister on Tuesday in Kathmandu.

  • Local residents help firefighters to put out a fire in a yard of a house in the town of Bakhmut following an airstrike in Ukraine.&nbsp;

    Ukraine needs to win war before winter: Report

    Ukraine must win its war with Russia before winter to prevent its neighbour from bedding in long term, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Tuesday. Yermak repeated Kyiv's view that Ukraine's Western allies should supply it with more arms, and said he was counting on multibillion-dollar pledges of US aid in the form of weaponry and economic support. "Our objective is victory," said Yermak.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out