Sri Lanka president Maldives exit deepens tensions, PM Ranil faces anger| Top 10
Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s exit from Sri Lanka to Maldives has further deepened tensions in the crisis-hit country, where political instability has intensified the worst-ever economic challenge in seven decades. On Wednesday, even as Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as acting president, he faced protesters’ anger amid chants of ‘Go Ranil, Go!”, reports said. While a state of emergency was declared, Wickremesinghe told the military to do what was necessary.
Here are ten points on the Sri Lanka crisis:
1. Gotabaya Rajapaksa missed Wednesday’s deadline to step down from the president’s post, and instead went overseas. This triggered demonstrations yet again as thousands took to streets. Gotabaya, his wife and two bodyguards were the four passengers aboard a military aircraft, news agency AFP reported, citing military sources.
2. Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to go to Singapore next. He and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had quit as PM in May, are blamed for the country’s current economic misery.
3. Days after breaching Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s palace and setting Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private home ablaze, demonstrators on Wednesday stormed into the prime minister’s office in scenes of chaos.
4. In measures that followed, Wickremesinghe - who had also said last week that he would step down - on Wednesday declared a state of emergency Wickremesinghe said he had formed a committee including the police and military chiefs to de-escalate the situation.
5. The country will get a new president on July 20. Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that Wickremesinghe was acting president. Agitators were also unhappy, according to reports, over Wickremesinghe taking over as acting president.
6. A curfew and a state of emergency reportedly failed to deter the stir.
7. As tensions ran high. the national broadcaster also went off air after it was seized by agitators, according to a Bloomberg report.
8. The US embassy cancelled the consular services for Wednesday and Thursday in Sri Lanka.
9. "Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday. We apologize for any inconvenience and will reschedule all cancelled appointments," a tweet read.
10. Sri Lanka’s tensions keep going from bad to worse. The country has over $50 billion in debt.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, Bloomberg)
And then there were 6...for UK PM
Two candidates were knocked out of the race to replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign secretary Liz Truss on 50. Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat received 37 and Suella Braverman received 32.
Sri Lanka crisis: How the mighty Rajapaksa family lost power, grace
Colombo: Known as The Terminator to family and foes alike for his ruthless crushing of Tamil rebels to end a decades-long civil war, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's rule is drawing to a close with him a fugitive and his island's economy in ruins. Rajapaksa, one of a clan of four brothers who have dominated the country's politics in recent years, was defence secretary under his brother Mahinda's Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005-15.
What explains Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis?
What brought down the Sri Lankan economy? The one-line answer to this question is that it has been a combination of bad luck, bad policy, and bad politics. An April 6 analysis by Pavitra Kanagaraj in Hindustan Times pointed out that the compound annual growth rate of Sri Lanka's GDP was just above 3% between 2015 and 2019, a sharp fall from the 6% figure for the 10-year period ending 2015.
US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist's family to Washington: Official
Secretary of State Antony Blinken "has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with him directly", Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, which later touched down in Israel shortly past 1200 GMT.
Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters break barricades around Parliament
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday after months of inflation-fueled protests, temporarily leaving a power vacuum in his wake as demonstrators continued to seize government buildings in a push for new leadership. Later in the day, Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president -- a move that inflamed protesters who also want him gone. They later seized the national broadcaster, taking it off the air.
