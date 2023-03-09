Home / World News / ‘How dare…’: Biden slams Republicans for playing down January 6 Capitol attack

world news
Published on Mar 09, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Biden expressed support for the Capitol Hill police, whose chief has accused Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson of manipulating video footage of the unprecedented assault after Trump's election defeat.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the news media after attending a closed Senate Democratic Caucus lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, (Reuters)
AFP

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Republicans should be ashamed of supporting an effort by Fox News to play down the seriousness of the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

"More than 140 officers were injured on Jan 6. I've said before: How dare anyone diminish or deny the hell they went through?" Biden tweeted. "I hope House Republicans feel ashamed for what was done to undermine our law enforcement."

Also read: Biden's budget plans to cut US deficit by $3 trillion in 10 years: White House

Biden expressed support for the Capitol Hill police, whose chief has accused Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson of manipulating video footage of the unprecedented assault after Trump's election defeat.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said Carlson's show aired this week was "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions."

The January 6 assault saw Trump supporters -- told for weeks by Trump himself that the election was not fair -- smashing their way through police lines and roaming through Congress. The assault forced a pause in the constitutional process of certifying Biden's election victory, while scores of lawmakers fled, fearing for their lives.

Recently installed Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed over 41,000 hours of raw footage from Capitol security cameras to Carlson, a right-wing firebrand who hosts a hugely popular evening show on Fox. Carlson then edited the footage to support his argument that the crowds were peaceful.

joe biden us capitol
