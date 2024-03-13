 Huge explosion in China's Yanjiao damages multiple buildings, vehicles: Reports | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Huge explosion in China's Yanjiao damages multiple buildings, vehicles: Reports

Huge explosion in China's Yanjiao damages multiple buildings, vehicles: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Explosion in China: Videos from the scene circulating online show a huge plume of blue smoke, several damaged sedans, and debris scattered all over the ground.

A suspected gas explosion in China's Yanjiao damaged multiple buildings and vehicles on Wednesday morning, initial media reports claimed. Global Times reported that the explosion occurred at a restaurant on the ground floor of an old residential complex in northern China's Hebei province. While the number of casualties was unclear, injured persons have been rushed to hospital, it reported.

Chinese media said the explosion occurred at a restaurant on the ground floor of an old residential complex.

Videos from the scene circulating online show a huge plume of blue smoke, several damaged sedans, and debris scattered all over the ground. Local authorities have sent an investigation team to the scene and are currently conducting rescue work, reports said.

“An explosion occurred at the ground floor restaurant in an old residential area,” state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding it was a "suspected gas explosion".

The blast took place around 7:55am (local time), CCTV said, in a residential area in the village of Xiaozhanggezhuang, Yanjiao, in Sanhe City, less than 50 kilometres east of the capital Beijing.

A video on social media showed what appeared to be a building that had completely collapsed and several destroyed cars.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

