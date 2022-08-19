In a first, I-Day celebrations held in Canada's hotbed of Khalistani radicals
The celebratory events in the British Columbia city were held amid growing concerns over the activities of Khalistan radicals.
The Consulate General of India in Vancouver held the country’s 76th Independence Day celebrations in the city of Surrey for the first time. Surrey, a city in British Columbia, is the hotbed of Khalistani separatists. Guru Nanak Sikh Gudwara and Dashmesh Darbar Gurdwara in Surrey are anti India and pro Khalistan. The celebratory events in the British Columbia city were held amid growing concerns over the activities of Khalistan radicals following the assassination of Ripudaman Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing.
Surrey mayor Dough McCallum issued a proclamation declaring Aug 15, 2022 as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Day” in the city. The proclamation highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between India and British Columbia, which is home to over 400,000 people of Indian descent.
“[Like] the history of India's freedom movement, the journey of 75 years after independence is a reflection of the hard work, innovation, enterprise of ordinary Indians whether in the country or abroad,” the proclamation read.
Separate but similar proclamations were issued by mayors of Nanaimo, Burnaby, Victoria, and New Westminster.
The “Amrit Mahotsav Concert" at Michael J. Fox Theatre, Burnaby, was organized by the Consulate General of India in Vancouver in collaboration with Naad Arts Centre, Surrey. Kathak, Laavni, Gidha performance, Bhratnatyam dance and Indian Classical Fusion were the highlights of the concert.
The event was attended by over 600 people, including Raj Chouhan, Speaker, Legislative Assembly of BC, Randy Weakes, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan, Jinny Sims, Member of Legislative Assembly, Government of British Columbia, Councillor Sav Dhaliwal, City of Burnaby, along with a number of Member of Parliaments, Members of Legislative Assembly of British Columbia and City Councilors.
Addressing the event, Consul General Manish said in his welcome remarks that the Amrit Mahotsav concert, organized under “Jan Bhagidari“ (peoples participation) mode, was a celebration of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India.
-
‘Ready to take drug test,’ says Finnish PM after leaked party video | 5 points
Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin said Thursday she would have no problem with taking a drug test after a video of the 36-year-old partying sparked criticism. A lowdown on Sanna Marin party controversy: 1. Finland prime minister Sanna Marin had hosted a party for her friends at her private residence. Later, a video surfaced on social media. The clip shows the Finnish PM partying and seemingly consuming alcohol.
-
Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
New Zealand police are investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week. Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen. Police did not give any details on how the children had died or whether there were any suspects.
-
Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported
At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were onboard a twin-engine Cessna and a pilot was aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.
-
Islamic State 'Beatle' faces life sentence for US hostage deaths
A member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," is to be sentenced in a US court on Friday for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria. The 12-person federal jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before finding El Shafee Elsheikh, 34 guilty for his role in the deaths of four Americans -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
-
Xi and Putin to attend G-20 summit in Indonesia, Jokowi says
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said. “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Thursday.
