In Bangladesh, Hindu temple, homes vandalised over Facebook post: Reports
A mob reportedly attacked a Hindu temple and vandalised several houses belonging to the Hindu community in Bangladesh's Narail district. The violence in Dighalia Upazila took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy's Facebook post, local media reported.
Dhaka Tribune reported that the mob has grocery stores and several homes of the Hindu community.
The angry villagers alleged that the boy hurt their religious sentiments with his social media post.
Reports indicate as tension mounted over the post after Jum’a prayers on Friday, a group of Muslims demonstrated outside their home in the afternoon. They attacked the homes later.
The mob also broke into Sahapara temple and broke the furniture inside and vandalized several shops.
Lohagarh police station inspector Naran Chandra Pal said the incident had caused extreme tension in the area. The police had to fire warning shots to disperse the mob, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul.
Narail superintendent of police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control.
"We're investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now," he said.
Attacks on religious minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are increasingly taking place, and many of them happened after rumours or fake posts spread through social media.
According to a report by legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra, 3,679 attacks were carried out on the Hindu community in Bangladesh between January 2013 and September 2021.
Elon Musk texted Twitter CEO saying lawyers ‘causing trouble’: Reports
The dispute between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter is taking many twists and turns. As per new reports, Musk recently, but before pulling out of the deal, sent a text to Twitter Parag Agrawal on June 28, informing him that the company's lawyers were trying to "cause trouble" after they sought information on the financial details that Musk was planning to complete the acquisition of Twitter.
World Day for International Justice: What you should know
The World Day for International Justice is observed on July 17 every year to mark the strengthening system of international justice and to promote the rights of the victims. The formation of the International Criminal Court is seen as a watershed event for peace and the rule of law. Over 139 countries have signed the Court's treaty. Nearly 80 states, representative of every region of the world, have ratified it.
Pak's assurance to IMF on CPEC projects to clear key agreement: Report
Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund that it would try to seek concessions from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor power plants in a bid to “remove one of the bottlenecks in finalisation of a staff-level agreement" with the global lender, local daily, the Express Tribune, has reported. The previous Imran Khan-led government had also made a similar commitment with the World Bank for a USD 400 million loan in June last year.
On World Emoji Day, 5 commonly used emojis
The use of emoticons in this digital era has become a crucial part of our lives as individuals choose to communicate their thoughts through charming digital characters known as emoticons or emojis. When words fail us, emojis not only let us convey our feelings to our loved ones but also make them happy. Pictograms, logograms, ideograms, and smileys are other names for emojis.
Saudis bristle after Joe Biden highlights Jamal Khashoggi killing
Saudi officials indicated on Saturday they were keen to move on from the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, one day after US President Joe Biden raised it in his talks with crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS). Watch In remarks on Friday night, Biden called Khashoggi's death “outrageous” and said he had warned MBS against further attacks on dissidents, without specifying what actions he might take.
