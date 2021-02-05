IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
world news

In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure

  • The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Fallujah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Abu Arkan Ibrahim picked up a rifle and joined the Iraqi insurgency against US troops when they occupied his hometown of Fallujah in 2003. He was badly burned in the fighting. Now, he fears the departure of the Americans he once battled.

Over the past 17 years, the municipal employee has watched his city fall to the United States, al Qaeda, Islamic State and, most recently, Iraqi forces fighting alongside Iran-backed paramilitaries. Ibrahim said the presence of US troops in recent years helped suppress remaining Islamic State militants and rein in the Iran-backed militias - mutual foes accused by Iraqi officials of attacking locals. The US troop drawdown is creating a security vacuum, Ibrahim said, making Fallujah more dangerous.

“I’d rather have the Americans here than the alternatives,” the 37-year old said.

Ibrahim’s assessment is shared by many security officials, former fighters and residents in north and west regions of the country that comprise up to a third of Iraqi territory, former insurgent strongholds once loyal to Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

They say Islamic State and the Iran-backed paramilitaries stand to gain most from Washington’s troop reduction. They point to an increase in attacks by Islamic State, and fear the Iran-backed militias will use this violence to justify entrenching themselves.

Last month, the United States completed a reduction of its forces in Iraq to 2,500 troops. That’s about half the level of less than a year ago.

Recent months have witnessed more than 25 deadly attacks that Iraqi officials attribute to Islamic State militants. Last month, the group staged its biggest attack in years with a suicide bombing in the capital Baghdad that killed more than 30 people.

The US embassy in Baghdad declined to comment.

The US-led military coalition of 80 nations battling Islamic State in Iraq said it carried out 10 strikes against militant targets in Iraq in December alone.

A coalition official said there were no plans to reverse the drawdown and said Iraqi forces were capable of handling the ongoing Islamic State insurgency with current levels of coalition support.

Washington’s contingent is the largest in the coalition force, which includes 900 troops from other countries. Still, the US presence in Iraq is tiny compared to the 170,000 troops it stationed in the country after its invasion.

Parts of Iraq’s 300,000-strong military operate across the country’s western and northern areas. The paramilitaries number at least 100,000, with a significant portion in the north and west. Security officials and analysts estimate there are thousands of Islamic State fighters.

One US official acknowledged the withdrawal over the past year has reduced American military capabilities in Iraq but stressed that US assistance has continued. “We’re still working hard to enable and support our Iraqi partners,” said the official, adding the Iraqis were already operating more independently.

The official conceded Islamic State remains a determined enemy. “So it’s not a bloodless future,” the official said.

The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.

An Iraqi government spokesman said the drawdown hasn’t affected its ability to contain Islamic State. “There is ongoing coordination” with the US forces that remain, he said.

Most Iraqis oppose foreign influence. Some welcome the US withdrawal. But many, especially in Sunni regions, say they would choose a small American military presence over increased power for the pro-Iran militias.

Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. They vow to drive foreign forces out of Iraq if Biden does not commit to a full withdrawal. The Iran-aligned paramilitaries deny involvement in any attacks or human-rights abuses.

Islamic State fighters controlled nearly a third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017. They now occupy remote desert areas and mountain ranges. They regularly claim attacks that kill soldiers and Shi’ite militiamen in Iraq.

Emboldened Islamic State

Fallujah and other major cities in Sunni regions once held by Islamic State have begun to revive. Newly paved main roads run past busy shops and restaurants. But outside urban centres, buildings flattened in battle remain in ruins. Thousands of displaced families have not yet returned.

Accompanied by his young son, Ibrahim spoke at a crowded Fallujah intersection that in October saw the city’s first motorcycle bomb in two years. Iraqi officials blamed Islamic State. There has been no claim or denial of responsibility from the group.

“In recent months, we’ve seen more Daesh attacks across all these areas,” said Salah al-Essawi, a Sunni paramilitary commander in the area, using an alternative term for Islamic State. The attacks include an assault that killed two security personnel after the Fallujah bombing in October. Essawi and other Iraqi security officials attribute the killings to Islamic State, which hasn’t commented.

Some Iraqi military officials say the rise in violence is due in large part to the reduced American presence.

An Iraqi army officer who works with the US-led coalition cited an example of the Iraqi military’s reliance on America: a recent airstrike that killed a top Islamic State leader. It was a joint US-Iraqi effort, he said.

“Our troops were pursuing him, but would have struggled to find where he was hiding if not for the US air support,” the officer said. He said the coalition carries out fewer air strikes against Islamic State targets than it used to.

The coalition official said US-led forces provided air support to Iraqi special forces for that operation. The Iraqi government spokesman said the operation was led by Iraqi forces.

Iran-aligned groups

Shi’ite paramilitaries say that as Islamic State intensifies its insurgency, Iraqi forces need their help. The Iran-aligned groups are part of a Baghdad-run paramilitary umbrella that works alongside Iraqi security forces to police remote former Islamic State areas.

“Many threats still exist and the duty of the factions is to deal with Daesh or any other foreign threat,” Nasr al-Shammari, a senior official in the Harakat al-Nujaba paramilitary, told Reuters weeks before Biden’s inauguration.

Shammari wants the United States out, saying the presence of its troops fuels instability. Iraqis who want US forces to stay are a politically-motivated minority, he said.

Many residents of Fallujah and nearby towns fear being caught up in reprisals for the increasing Islamic State attacks - both from Iraqi security forces and even more so from Shi’ite paramilitaries.

Ibrahim said he has been detained by both over the years on suspicion of links with al Qaeda and Islamic State, which he denies.

Essawi, the Sunni paramilitary leader, said the Shi’ite militias have been emboldened by talk of the US drawdown. The Iran-aligned forces, Essawi said, have put their flags back up at some checkpoints they had planned to abandon.

“We hope Biden won’t leave us in their hands,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iraq protests islamic state group iraq war joe biden
app
Close
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
world news

US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it buys climbed from $577 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN report highlighted another issue that has been of concern to countries in the region against the backdrop of the planned drawdown of foreign troops in Afghanistan – the continuing relationship between the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda despite the peace deal signed with the US a year ago. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The UN report highlighted another issue that has been of concern to countries in the region against the backdrop of the planned drawdown of foreign troops in Afghanistan – the continuing relationship between the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda despite the peace deal signed with the US a year ago. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
world news

Pakistani Taliban reunified splinter groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • The report, released this week, also highlighted the Islamic State's activities in cyberspace in South Asia, including the publishing of Voice of Hind, an online magazine in English, and efforts by the group’s members in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.(AFP)
The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.(AFP)
world news

US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.3%

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Friday's figures reflect a faltering job market, slowed by the pandemic that is still causing consumers to avoid travelling, shopping, and attending entertainment venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The changing climate and habitat destruction in Asia had driven virus-carrying species into ever closer contact with human populations.(PTI file photo)
The changing climate and habitat destruction in Asia had driven virus-carrying species into ever closer contact with human populations.(PTI file photo)
world news

Climate change may have had 'key role' in coronavirus pandemic: Study

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Since each bat species carries an average of 2.7 coronaviruses, the researchers said 100 strains of coronavirus were now concentrated in this "hotspot" area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education center in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education center in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
world news

‘Not a word on Uighur’: Experts question silence of celebrities on China

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST
BBC has spoken to former detainees and a guard who have alleged sytematic rape and sexual torture at the camps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)(AP)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)(AP)
world news

Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Rich nations that look after only their own good could face another crisis in the future if poorer nations are neglected now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CureVac said its potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, was generally well tolerated and results strongly supported the company’s plans to launch the final stage of testing on humans before the end of the year.(Reuters file photo)
CureVac said its potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, was generally well tolerated and results strongly supported the company’s plans to launch the final stage of testing on humans before the end of the year.(Reuters file photo)
world news

UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for Covid-19 variants

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Scientists are closely tracking these mutations to make sure they quickly identify variants of concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
world news

China 'expels' US warship from South China Sea, a first under Biden presidency

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan, Beijing, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The People’s Liberation Army’s southern theatre command issued a statement saying it deployed warships and aircraft to warn and drive away USS John S McCain from near the Xisha Island (Paracel Island in English) in the SCS region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
world news

In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure

Reuters, Fallujah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers. (Photo courtesy: Gao Liu/Sina Weibo)
Gao Liu published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers. (Photo courtesy: Gao Liu/Sina Weibo)
world news

Chinese actress shares botched nose job pics online to warn others

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Gao Liu, who is a singer and actor, published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Overview of the first day of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at an undisclosed location, Switzerland, February 1, 2021. Violaine Martin/U.N. Photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Overview of the first day of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at an undisclosed location, Switzerland, February 1, 2021. Violaine Martin/U.N. Photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at UN talks

Reuters, Geneva/tripoli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The selection of an interim government is part of a UN peacemaking process based around holding national presidential and parliamentary elections in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armin Laschet's election to the CDU chair makes him the frontrunner to take over as chancellor from Merkel.(REUTERS)
Armin Laschet's election to the CDU chair makes him the frontrunner to take over as chancellor from Merkel.(REUTERS)
world news

Navalny affair no grounds to cancel Nord Stream pipeline, says German CDU chief

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Pointing to US purchases of crude oil from Russia, Armin Laschet, the man best placed to be the next German chancellor, described himself as a political realist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen has “created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen has “created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

US aiding Saudi defence despite Joe Biden's tough stance on human rights abuses

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • While Biden announced Thursday he was making good on his campaign commitment to end US support for a five-year Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, his administration is making clear it won’t abandon US military assistance for the kingdom and plans to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its own defences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo showing a Pakistan Navy soldier standing guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart from Gwadar port that links to China's far western region. (AP file)
A file photo showing a Pakistan Navy soldier standing guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart from Gwadar port that links to China's far western region. (AP file)
world news

Chinese Navy balances India’s ‘destabilising role’ in Indian Ocean: Pak Navy chief

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The expanding partnership between Chinese and Pakistani navies will also play an important role in maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi told Chinese state media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

A glance at US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Marjorie Taylor Greene was labelled as a “future Republican Star” by former President Donald Trump, whose political style she emulates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP