Home / World News / India condemns terror attacks in Israel, expresses condolences
world news

India condemns terror attacks in Israel, expresses condolences

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett held an emergency security meeting followed by the deadly terror attacks. 
Terror attacks in Israel (Reuters)
Terror attacks in Israel (Reuters)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 02:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

India on Wednesday has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, in which at least six people have been killed in two separate attacks. India has also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. Our condolences to the families of the victims.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday also condemned the attacks and condoled the loss of lives. “Terrorism is a global menace that has no place in today's civilised world,” he had told Gantz during his telephonic conversation. The conversation was held after Israel announced the postponement of prime minister Naftali Bennett's visit to India as he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a third deadly terror attack in a week, five people have been shot dead by a Palestinian gunman in a suburb of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, reported Israeli media. According to reports, the attacker has been identified as a 26-year-old Palestinian from a village near Jenin. He had been previously jailed in Israel.

Read more: Israel PM Naftali Bennett's India visit postponed as he tests Covid +ve

The earlier two attacks were carried out by Arab citizens inspired by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group. On Sunday, two gunmen killed two young police officers in the central city of Hadera. Meanwhile, last week, one assailant killed four people in a stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

Followed by the terror attacks, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett held an emergency security meeting. Reportedly, his security cabinet is set to convene on Wednesday. During the meeting, he said that Israel is facing a wave of “murderous Arab terrorism. He further added that "the security forces are operating, and we will fight terror with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist."

(With inputs from agencies)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel terror attack india + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out