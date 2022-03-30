India condemns terror attacks in Israel, expresses condolences

India on Wednesday has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, in which at least six people have been killed in two separate attacks. India has also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. Our condolences to the families of the victims.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday also condemned the attacks and condoled the loss of lives. “Terrorism is a global menace that has no place in today's civilised world,” he had told Gantz during his telephonic conversation. The conversation was held after Israel announced the postponement of prime minister Naftali Bennett's visit to India as he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a third deadly terror attack in a week, five people have been shot dead by a Palestinian gunman in a suburb of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, reported Israeli media. According to reports, the attacker has been identified as a 26-year-old Palestinian from a village near Jenin. He had been previously jailed in Israel.

The earlier two attacks were carried out by Arab citizens inspired by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group. On Sunday, two gunmen killed two young police officers in the central city of Hadera. Meanwhile, last week, one assailant killed four people in a stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

Followed by the terror attacks, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett held an emergency security meeting. Reportedly, his security cabinet is set to convene on Wednesday. During the meeting, he said that Israel is facing a wave of “murderous Arab terrorism. He further added that "the security forces are operating, and we will fight terror with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist."

(With inputs from agencies)