India miffed at Colombo for allowing PLA satellite tracker ship in Hambantota
Under then cloak of a research and survey vessel, a Chinese Space and Satellite Tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 is headed towards China leased port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka on August 11 despite serious objections from Indian Navy.
A Luyang class guided missile destroyer with Type 071 Landing Platform Dock (LPD) is also transiting the Indian Ocean and headed towards the Chinese base in Djibouti on the eastern seaboard of Africa.
The Sri Lanka regime under Ranil Wickremesinghe has given approval to satellite tracker military ship Yuan Wang 5 to dock at Hambantota from August 11 to 17 for refueling, rest and recreation, and supplies. Incidentally, the Hambantota Port was given to China for a 99-year lease by Ranil Wickremesinghe in 2017 as Prime Minister.
It is understood that Sri Lanka was forced to allow the Chinese ship entry into Hambantota port after Beijing’s envoy to Colombo muscled his way around with the Wickremesinghe regime and made it clear that denial of permission would have impact on bilateral ties.
Despite Indian Navy raising objections to the docking of the military surveillance ship, Sri Lankan Cabinet Spokesperson on August 2 went on record stating the strategic surveillance ship was only coming to refuel. “President told the cabinet that diplomatic efforts will be made to work with both the countries so as to not create any issues,” said spokesman Bandula Gunawardana.
Whatever be the diplomatese used by Colombo to justify the entry of the Chinese ship into Hambantota, fact is that Sri Lanka owes more than 10 per cent of its external debt to China as it burrowed money at high interest rates from Chinese Exim Bank to fund white elephant projects like Hambantota port and international airport. Simply put, Sri Lanka cannot afford to annoy China as Colombo like Islamabad is a brand ambassador of Belt Road Initiative (BRI) of President Xi Jinping.
India, on its part, has not taken kindly to this move by Sri Lanka as the military ship is also involved in ocean mapping, which is critical to anti-submarine operations by the Chinese PLA Navy. The virtual rebuff to India comes at a time when the Modi government has gone out of its way to support Sri Lanka during on-going economic crisis by doling out more than USD 3.5 billion for buying food, fuel and cooking gas supplies.
-
China may isolate Taiwan but can't stop US officials from visiting: Pelosi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing US officials from travelling there. She made the remarks in Tokyo on the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China. The Chinese have tried to isolate Taiwan, Pelosi said, including most recently by preventing it from joining the World Health Organisation.
-
North Korea 'paves the way' for more nuclear tests: UN Report
North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Thursday. "Work at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons," independent sanctions monitors reported to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee.
-
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak wins a key debate over rival Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak on Thursday appeared to score a surprise win with a studio audience at a key debate with frontrunner Liz Truss in the race to become Britain's next prime minister. Truss had earlier been forced into another U-turn after a damaging statement by her campaign team on Monday that the government could save £8.8 billion ($10.75 billion) a year if it paid lower salaries to public sector workers who lived outside London.
-
Thai club fire: 13 people killed, 35 injured; blaze brought under control
A fire tore through a Thai nightclub early Friday killing at least 13 people and injuring 40, a rescue services official said. The blaze broke out around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of Bangkok, an official from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation told AFP on condition of anonymity. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about three hours.
-
‘Ukraine putting civilians at risk’, says Amnesty report; Zelensky hits back
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday condemned Amnesty International for allegedly excusing Russian acts of "terror" and “shift responsibility” to the victims, as the rights group said Kyiv's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas. It said in its report the tactics "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks", and some Russian "war crimes" including in the city of Kharkiv were not linked.
