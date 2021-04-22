IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine
Indian DSRV deployed to hunt for missing submarine.(ANI/Twitter)
Indian DSRV deployed to hunt for missing submarine.(ANI/Twitter)
world news

Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine

Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST

The Indian Navy on Thursday deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel to support the Indonesian Navy's hunt for a submarine that went missing with 53 people on board.

According to Indonesian authorities, the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, went missing during a military exercise around the Bali Strait on Wednesday.

Indian Navy officials said a deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) departed from Visakhapatnam to support the Indonesian Navy in its operation to locate the diesel-electric attack submarine.

They said the Indian DSRV is fitted with latest technology and that it has a side scan sonar for locating the position of submarines in distress at sea.

A number of countries including Singapore and Malaysia are sending rescue vessels to help the Indonesian Navy trace the missing submarine. PTI MPB DV DV

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
submarine indonesia
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP