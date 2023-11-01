News / World News / Indian student's condition critical after being stabbed in US: Report

Indian student's condition critical after being stabbed in US: Report

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Nov 01, 2023 07:22 AM IST

A 24-year-old Indian student was stabbed in the temple by assailant Jordan Andrad, 24, at a Valparaiso city gym in Indiana on Sunday.

A 24-year-old Indian student has been stabbed in the US state of Indiana and is said to be in a critical condition, according to a media report.

Following the incident, the attacker was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. (Representational Image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Varun was stabbed with a knife into the temple by the assailant Jordan Andrad, 24, at a public gym in the Valparaiso city of Indiana on Sunday morning for reasons that the authorities are still investigating, reported NWIU Times.

Following the incident, the attacker was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

"Varun was attacked with a knife by his attacker. He was ultimately taken to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to five per cent chance of survival. Varun’s condition is said to be serious after the violent attack,” the report said. The attacker Andrade told the police that he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man, whom he did not know but found "a little weird."

Determining the other man posed a threat, Andrade said he made sure to react the "right way," according to a charging document. "Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, 'just reacted,'" police said.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
