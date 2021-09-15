Rishi Sunak retains role as UK finance minister, foreign secy Raab demoted in Cabinet rejig

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak retained his position as finance minister in the UK government after the latest cabinet reshuffle, Downing Street announced on Thursday. British Prime Boris Johnson removed Dominic Raab as foreign secretary after UK's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Elizabeth Truss, who has brokered a series of deals with the EU since its complete exit from the bloc, has been appointed as the new foreign secretary. She became the only second female foreign secretary in the UK's history.

Priti Patel, another Indian-origin leader, retained her position as UK home secretary.

Johnson has shown trust in Sunak's handling of Britain's economy amid multiple waves of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which forced nationwide lockdowns. Sunak was highly rated both in surveys of Conservative Party members and in polls of the general public, which helped him secure his place in the Cabinet.

On the other hand, Opposition parties had been demanding Raab's resignation for failing to make a crucial phone call to his then Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar as the Taliban advanced on Kabul last month. Raab’s office was advised to call Atmar to request him to help evacuate local translators who had helped British officials and the military.

But Raab, who was on holiday in Crete, never reportedly made the phone call.

The major rejig comes amid a decline in Johnson's approval rating. In May, the Conservative leader's approval rating declined to 38% from 45%.