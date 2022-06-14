India's May palm oil imports drop 10% as Indonesia curbs exports: Trade body
India's palm oil imports in May fell 10% from a month ago as top producer Indonesia curbed exports of the edible oil, a trade body said on Tuesday.
The south Asian country is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and lower purchases could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures.
India imported 514,022 tonnes of palm oil in May, down from 572,508 tonnes in April, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India.
Also read: India's May palm oil imports surge to 7-month high despite Indonesia ban: Report
Indonesia, the world's biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, on April 28 halted exports of the product to control soaring prices at home. Jakarta allowed exports to resume from May 23, but put in place policies to safeguard domestic supplies.
Indian refiners in May sourced more palm oil from Malaysia, Thailand and Papua New Guinea, but still the overall imports were down, the SEA said.
"In June palm oil imports could rise above 600,000 tonnes as Indonesia has started giving export permits," a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said.
Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, a senior trade ministry official said on Monday, from around 1 million.
Also read: Guest Column| The wheat conundrum and Indian agriculture
India's soyoil imports in May jumped 37% from a month ago to 373,043 tonnes, while sunflower oil imports more than doubled to 118,482 tonnes, the trade body said.
India buys soyoil mainly from Argentina and Brazil and sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.
The country's soyoil imports could rise sharply in the coming months as New Delhi has allowed duty free imports of 2 million tonnes of the commodity, traders said.
-
Has forced selectors to think 'look, we can't ignore him': Kapil on India player
The legendary Kapil Dev has reserved humongous praise for one of the vital members of the Indian team, and feels that the kind of form the player has recently displayed, has forced the selectors to take him seriously. On current form, the player certainly is hard to overlook, which is why Kapil believes that no praise is enough for the 37-year-old.
-
Recipe: This summer, sink your teeth into a sweet treat of vegan Aamras Truffles
They say the love for mangoes is no “aam” baat so, make everyday ‘mango’nificent this summer by marrying traditional flavours with a touch of modernity like this recipe of vegan Aamras Truffles. A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances and the benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.
-
‘Hardik should come up’: Jaffer picks ‘best batting position’ for captain Pant
Jaffer said Hardik Pandya should bat at number four in the 3rd T20I as the all-rounder had done exceedingly well for Gujarat Titans batting at that number in the recently-concluded IPL which they won. The former opener said Rishabh Pant should bat down the order in the remaining three T20Is against South Africa.
-
Sant Kabir Jayanti: Inspiring verses and quotes by the mystical saint and poet
Sant Kabir Jayanti celebrates the birth of the poet and this year it is being observed on June 14. According to a legend, Kabir appeared on a lotus flower in the year 1398 (Samvat 1455), on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month at the time of Brahmamuharta. Some noted historians believed Kabir lived in Banaras.
-
Can some early stage breast cancer patients safely skip chemotherapy?
Breast cancer is a major problem in India and it’s increasing day by day as on a yearly basis, around 2 Lakh women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in India. The second problem is the increasing number of young breast cancer patients in India since a lot of young women who are less than 35 years are getting diagnosed with breast cancer these days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics