A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
world news

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:14 AM IST

The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.

The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.

Authorities have said signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta's coast. Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were being emitted from the black boxes, which detached from the tail of the aircraft when it plummeted into the sea.

The cockpit voice recorder holds conversations between pilots, and the data recorder tracks electronic information such as airspeed, altitude and vertical acceleration. When found, they will be transported to port and handed to the National Transportation Safety Committee overseeing the crash investigation.

More than a dozen helicopters, 53 navy ships and 20 boats, and 2,600 rescue personnel have been searching since Sunday and have found parts of the plane in the water at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet), leading rescuers to continue searching the area.

Television footages showed landing gear, wheels and a jet engine among the parts found, while other rescuers brought a dozen body bags containing human remains to a police hospital in eastern Jakarta for the identification process.

The National Search and Rescue Agency chief Bagus Puruhito said divers using high-tech “ping locator” equipment were looking for an identified target beneath 20 meters (65 feet) of seabed mud.

The transport committee’s chairman, Soerjanto Tjahjono, said the black boxes could provide valuable information to investigators. Once the device is found and taken to the investigators' facility, it will take three to five days to dry and clean the device and to download its data, Tjahjono said.

He said it need more time to analyze it, “depending on the complexity of the problem.”

The committee’s investigator Nurcahyo Utomo, said they have collected recordings and transcripts of the conversation between the pilot and air traffic controllers as part of their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Utomo said his team is still examining radar data on the plane’s movements and interviewed the air traffic officers who were in charge of controlling the crashed flight. More interviews of witnesses, including with the airlines’ technicians, fishermen and experts, will be done in the near future.

Investigators are investigating all parts of the plane found by searchers from the seafloor such as the Ground Proximity Warning System, a device that could warn the pilot if the plane is too close to the ground, a radio altimeter and several other parts mostly from the lower side of the aircraft’s tail, Utomo said.

He said that Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau will help his committee in searching for the black boxes and the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board will join in investigating the crash.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. The plane involved in Saturday’s disaster did not have the automated flight-control system that played a role in the Lion Air crash and another crash of a 737 MAX 8 jet in Ethiopia five months later, leading to the grounding of the MAX 8 for 20 months.

The Lion Air crash was Indonesia’s worst airline disaster since 1997, when 234 people were killed on a Garuda airlines flight near Medan on Sumatra island. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing 162 people.

Sriwijaya Air has had only minor incidents in the past, though a farmer was killed in 2008 when a plane went off the runway while landing due to a hydraulic issue.

The United States banned Indonesian carriers from operating in the country in 2007, but reversed the decision in 2016, citing improvements in compliance with international aviation standards. The European Union has previously had similar bans, lifting them in June 2018.

Analysts also said export growth was coming from a high base this time last year, likely weighing on the headline number.(Reuters )
world news

Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Exports likely rose 15% from a year earlier, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 25 economists, cooling from a 21.1% jump in November.
Eradicating polio requires that more than 90% of children be immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers — a challenge under the coronavirus pandemic(AP)
world news

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The drive is the first anti-polio campaign in 2021. Polio workers will try to vaccinate 40 million children across Pakistan. The Taliban and other militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and security forces escorting them, as well as vaccination centers and health workers.
Such monopoly-like powers are already under scrutiny by US regulators, with Google and Facebook battling government antitrust lawsuits.(istockphoto)
world news

Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The tech companies’ moves were mostly applauded by government officials and critics.
French authorities said on Sunday that the more infectious variant had now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps.(AP)
world news

France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
"It is important that we consider whether we need to close the borders to a limited number of countries, notably the United Kingdom and Ireland," said Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on Covid-19 policy.
Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres as it seeks to reach a target of offering shots to 15 million people by the middle of next month.(AP)
world news

UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom with more than 3 million people testing positive.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
world news

Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Describing last week's assault as an "unprecedented terrorist attack", Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Biden's inauguration on January 20 will require a "different approach" compared to past inaugurations.
Amazon had confirmed it would suspend the platform from its cloud hosting services for allowing "threats of violence."(AFP)
world news

Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The site's popularity soared in recent weeks, becoming the number one free app in Apple's App Store after the much larger Twitter banned US President Trump from its platform.
US President-elect Joe Biden essentially framed his presidential campaign as a response to Trump, pledging to “restore the soul” of America.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:09 PM IST
For now, Biden seems content to leave decisions about Trump's fate to Congress.
The Houthi group is the de facto authority in northern Yemen and aid agencies have to work with it to deliver assistance.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

Reuters, Riyadh/washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:33 AM IST
A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthi group.
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_11_2021_000016A)(AP)
world news

President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Joe Biden has been talking about moving rapidly to get USD 2,000 into the hands of Americans.
Soldiers and rescue personnel carry debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday, (AP)
world news

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

PTI, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
According to data from the Aviation Safety Network, Indonesia has had 104 civilian airliner accidents, ranking it as the most dangerous place to fly in Asia.
People wearing face masks walk on Jianghan street in Wuhan on January 10, 2021, the eve of the first anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)(AFP)
world news

WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:08 AM IST
A one-sentence announcement from the National Health Commission on Monday said the experts would be meeting with Chinese counterparts but gave no other details.
A man raises his arm while riding in the bed of a pickup truck during a gathering calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
world news

Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Dems plan to pass a resolution in the House on Monday calling upon the Vice-President to invoke the 25th amendment of the US constitution to remove the President from office, declaring him “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office”
A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
world news

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo)(Reuterss file photo)
world news

Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:59 AM IST
A recent attack killed 11 people from the minority Shiite Hazara community in Balochistan province.
