In videos, Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, spewing hot ash as thousands flee

Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Sunday prompting authorities to evacuate nearly 2,000 people. Videos of the eruption were widely shared on social media as the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (CVGHM) issued its highest warning level to the area and alerted residents not to approach within 8 km of Semeru's eruption center.

CVMBG also warned residents to be aware of "hot avalanches, lava avalanches, and lava along streams and valleys" near the volcano. In videos, the eruption near Lumajang in East Java could be seen as the dark ash spew into the sky and moved above multiple homes and villages.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the eruption, and Indonesia's transportation ministry said that there was no impact on air travel, Reuters reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency had initially been on alert for the possibility that Mount Semeru's eruption could trigger a tsunami near the island nation, according to Reuters. However, the alert was later ruled out.

Mount Semeru is the tallest mountain on Java island and also erupted last year killing more than 50 people, according to Reuters.

