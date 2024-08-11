AFP International 7-Day News Agenda International 7-Day News Agenda

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11, 2024

Highlights

PARIS - Olympics: 2024 Paris Olympic Games PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

SAINT-DENIS - Olympics: closing ceremony PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Asia-Pacific

DHAKA - Bangladesh interim government begins work

North America

SAN FRANCISCO - Vice President Kamala Harris campaign rally PICTURE.

Sports

MONTREAL - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Montreal Masters

TORONTO - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Canada WTA

LONDON - Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test PICTURE.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12, 2024

Worldwide

WORLD - International Youth Day

Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG - Appeal court issues judgement on activists, including Jimmy Lai, convicted of organising 2019 rally

HONG KONG - Debt-ridden Chinese developer Kaisa continues winding-up petition hearing

BEIJING - Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka visits

Europe

KUBINKA - Russia's annual 'Army 2024' military forum VIDEO.

GENEVA - ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric Egger gives press conference to mark 75th anniversary of Geneva Conventions VIDEO.

VIENNA - OPEC monthly report released

COLOGNE - Interior Minister Nancy Faeser gives statement on security situation

GENEVA - US envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello briefing on ceasefire talks set to begin August 14

North America

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets to address Africa's under-representation VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

LOS ANGELES - US actor Vince Vaughn gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa

MBEYA - Youth wing of opposition party Chadema plans gathering to mark International Youth Day despite police ban

MOMBASA - Manslaughter trial due to start of cult leader accused of inciting hundreds of followers to starve themselves to death

CONAKRY - Opposition groups call for shops to close, walkouts, to protest junta

Sports

FRANCE - Cycling: Women's Tour de France

LOS ANGELES - Olympic flag arrives for handover to LA 2028 VIDEO.

CINCINNATI - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2024

Asia-Pacific

KIRIBATI - National elections, first round VIDEO.

Europe

KUBINKA - Moscow Conference on International Security as part of the army forum VIDEO.

PARIS - IEA publishes monthly oil report

BRATISLAVA - Demonstration calling for populist minister's resignation over purges in cultural world

North America

WASHINGTON - US Producer Price Index

MOUNTAIN VIEW - Google hardware event, expected to unveil latest Pixel smartphone VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa

GULU - Verdict in trial of LRA commander Thomas Kwoyelo accused of war crimes

KAMPALA - Hearing for 36 members of an opposition party charged with 'terrorism'

Latin America

SANTIAGO - ECLAC presents report updating 2024-25 growth projections

Sports

CINCINNATI - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2024

Highlights

WARSAW - Football: UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid v Atalanta PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK - Constitutional court rules on case seeking PM's dismissal VIDEO.

TAIPEI - Foxconn Q2 earnings call

Europe

SWITZERLAND - Sudanese army, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces hold peace talks

ISTANBUL - Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas visits

ZURICH - UBS Q2 results

PARIS - Inflation for July

ARENDAL - Norway's sovereign wealth fund half-year results

BRUSSELS - Eurozone GDP Q2 2024, second estimate

North America

LOS ANGELES - Pretrial conference ahead of tax evasion trial for Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON - US consumer price index

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on South Sudan VIDEO.

Latin America

BUENOS AIRES - President Javier Milei and Economy Minister Luis Caputo participate in a Council of the Americas conference VIDEO.

LA PAZ - Government, business representatives meet to discuss exchange rate, dollar shortage

Sports

GABORONE - Celebrations for return of country's first Olympic gold medal winner, Letsile Tebogo VIDEO.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2024

Highlights

UNITED STATES - VP Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden hold joint election campaign event VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Gaza truce talks set to resume

Asia-Pacific

HANGZHOU - Alibaba Q1 results

NEW DELHI - Independence Day VIDEO.

KABUL - Third anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Europe

BAIKONUR - Russian cargo ship lifts off to International Space Station VIDEO.

FRANCE - 80th anniversary of Allied Operation Dragoon landings on beaches in Provence during World War II

COPENHAGEN - Court considers pretrial detention of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson arrested at request of Japan VIDEO.

LISBON - Easyjet Portugal cabin crew notice of strike

YEKATERINBURG - Verdict in trial of Russian-US ballerina Ksenia Karelina, accused of 'treason' over donation to Ukraine army VIDEO.

WARSAW - Armed Forces Day PICTURE.

North America

NEW YORK - Walmart Q2 results

WASHINGTON - US advance retail sales

WASHINGTON - US industrial production data

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Yemen

Middle East and North Africa

ALGIERS - Official start of presidential election campaign

Sub-Saharan Africa

NAIROBI - Hearing for suspect who confessed to murdering 42 women after bodies found in a rubbish dump TBC

Sports

SPAIN - Football: La Liga 2024-25 season starts

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 2024

Asia-Pacific

MANILA - Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo holds news conference VIDEO.

Europe

MOSCOW - Judge investigates possible violation of foreign agent status by writer Akunin VIDEO.

Latin America

RIO DE JANEIRO - UN's special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism Ashwini KP gives a press conference VIDEO.

Sports

FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 season 2024-25 starts

SPIELBERG - Moto: MotoGP World Championship - Austria GP

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League 2024-25 season starts

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2024

Asia-Pacific

NUSANTARA - Indonesia Independence Day ceremony at future capital in Borneo PICTURE.

Sports

ITALY - Football: Serie A 2024-25 season starts

SPAIN - Cycling: World Tour , Vuelta a Espana PICTURE.

QUEBEC CITY - Boxing: Super middleweight, Christian Mbilli v Sergiy Derevyanchenko

AUCKLAND - Rugby Union: Rugby Championship, New Zealand v Argentina PICTURE.

PERTH - Rugby Union: Rugby Championship, Australia v South Africa PICTURE.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2024

Asia-Pacific

SINGORE - PM Lawrence Wong delivers National Day Rally speech

KIRIBATI - National election, expected second round

MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2024

Highlights

CHICAGO - Democratic National convention PICTURE. VIDEO.

Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK - Hearing in case against Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, accused of insulting the monarchy

Europe

VLADIVOSTOK - Court hears appeal of US soldier Gordon Black

ROSTOCK - Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presents annual police report for 2023

North America

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Lebanon

