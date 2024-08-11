International 7-Day News Agenda
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11, 2024
Highlights
PARIS - Olympics: 2024 Paris Olympic Games PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
SAINT-DENIS - Olympics: closing ceremony PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Asia-Pacific
DHAKA - Bangladesh interim government begins work
North America
SAN FRANCISCO - Vice President Kamala Harris campaign rally PICTURE.
Sports
MONTREAL - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Montreal Masters
TORONTO - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Canada WTA
LONDON - Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test PICTURE.
MONDAY, AUGUST 12, 2024
Worldwide
WORLD - International Youth Day
Asia-Pacific
HONG KONG - Appeal court issues judgement on activists, including Jimmy Lai, convicted of organising 2019 rally
HONG KONG - Debt-ridden Chinese developer Kaisa continues winding-up petition hearing
BEIJING - Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka visits
Europe
KUBINKA - Russia's annual 'Army 2024' military forum VIDEO.
GENEVA - ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric Egger gives press conference to mark 75th anniversary of Geneva Conventions VIDEO.
VIENNA - OPEC monthly report released
COLOGNE - Interior Minister Nancy Faeser gives statement on security situation
GENEVA - US envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello briefing on ceasefire talks set to begin August 14
North America
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets to address Africa's under-representation VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
LOS ANGELES - US actor Vince Vaughn gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star VIDEO.
Sub-Saharan Africa
MBEYA - Youth wing of opposition party Chadema plans gathering to mark International Youth Day despite police ban
MOMBASA - Manslaughter trial due to start of cult leader accused of inciting hundreds of followers to starve themselves to death
CONAKRY - Opposition groups call for shops to close, walkouts, to protest junta
Sports
FRANCE - Cycling: Women's Tour de France
LOS ANGELES - Olympic flag arrives for handover to LA 2028 VIDEO.
CINCINNATI - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2024
Asia-Pacific
KIRIBATI - National elections, first round VIDEO.
Europe
KUBINKA - Moscow Conference on International Security as part of the army forum VIDEO.
PARIS - IEA publishes monthly oil report
BRATISLAVA - Demonstration calling for populist minister's resignation over purges in cultural world
North America
WASHINGTON - US Producer Price Index
MOUNTAIN VIEW - Google hardware event, expected to unveil latest Pixel smartphone VIDEO.
Sub-Saharan Africa
GULU - Verdict in trial of LRA commander Thomas Kwoyelo accused of war crimes
KAMPALA - Hearing for 36 members of an opposition party charged with 'terrorism'
Latin America
SANTIAGO - ECLAC presents report updating 2024-25 growth projections
Sports
CINCINNATI - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Cincinnati Open
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2024
Highlights
WARSAW - Football: UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid v Atalanta PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Asia-Pacific
BANGKOK - Constitutional court rules on case seeking PM's dismissal VIDEO.
TAIPEI - Foxconn Q2 earnings call
Europe
SWITZERLAND - Sudanese army, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces hold peace talks
ISTANBUL - Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas visits
ZURICH - UBS Q2 results
PARIS - Inflation for July
ARENDAL - Norway's sovereign wealth fund half-year results
BRUSSELS - Eurozone GDP Q2 2024, second estimate
North America
LOS ANGELES - Pretrial conference ahead of tax evasion trial for Hunter Biden
WASHINGTON - US consumer price index
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on South Sudan VIDEO.
Latin America
BUENOS AIRES - President Javier Milei and Economy Minister Luis Caputo participate in a Council of the Americas conference VIDEO.
LA PAZ - Government, business representatives meet to discuss exchange rate, dollar shortage
Sports
GABORONE - Celebrations for return of country's first Olympic gold medal winner, Letsile Tebogo VIDEO.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2024
Highlights
UNITED STATES - VP Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden hold joint election campaign event VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Gaza truce talks set to resume
Asia-Pacific
HANGZHOU - Alibaba Q1 results
NEW DELHI - Independence Day VIDEO.
KABUL - Third anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Europe
BAIKONUR - Russian cargo ship lifts off to International Space Station VIDEO.
FRANCE - 80th anniversary of Allied Operation Dragoon landings on beaches in Provence during World War II
COPENHAGEN - Court considers pretrial detention of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson arrested at request of Japan VIDEO.
LISBON - Easyjet Portugal cabin crew notice of strike
YEKATERINBURG - Verdict in trial of Russian-US ballerina Ksenia Karelina, accused of 'treason' over donation to Ukraine army VIDEO.
WARSAW - Armed Forces Day PICTURE.
North America
NEW YORK - Walmart Q2 results
WASHINGTON - US advance retail sales
WASHINGTON - US industrial production data
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Yemen
Middle East and North Africa
ALGIERS - Official start of presidential election campaign
Sub-Saharan Africa
NAIROBI - Hearing for suspect who confessed to murdering 42 women after bodies found in a rubbish dump TBC
Sports
SPAIN - Football: La Liga 2024-25 season starts
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 2024
Asia-Pacific
MANILA - Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo holds news conference VIDEO.
Europe
MOSCOW - Judge investigates possible violation of foreign agent status by writer Akunin VIDEO.
Latin America
RIO DE JANEIRO - UN's special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism Ashwini KP gives a press conference VIDEO.
Sports
FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 season 2024-25 starts
SPIELBERG - Moto: MotoGP World Championship - Austria GP
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League 2024-25 season starts
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2024
Asia-Pacific
NUSANTARA - Indonesia Independence Day ceremony at future capital in Borneo PICTURE.
Sports
ITALY - Football: Serie A 2024-25 season starts
SPAIN - Cycling: World Tour , Vuelta a Espana PICTURE.
QUEBEC CITY - Boxing: Super middleweight, Christian Mbilli v Sergiy Derevyanchenko
AUCKLAND - Rugby Union: Rugby Championship, New Zealand v Argentina PICTURE.
PERTH - Rugby Union: Rugby Championship, Australia v South Africa PICTURE.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2024
Asia-Pacific
SINGORE - PM Lawrence Wong delivers National Day Rally speech
KIRIBATI - National election, expected second round
MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2024
Highlights
CHICAGO - Democratic National convention PICTURE. VIDEO.
Asia-Pacific
BANGKOK - Hearing in case against Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, accused of insulting the monarchy
Europe
VLADIVOSTOK - Court hears appeal of US soldier Gordon Black
ROSTOCK - Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presents annual police report for 2023
North America
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on Lebanon
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.