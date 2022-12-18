Israel deports Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri to France over security

Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, accusing him of security offenses against the state of Israel, the Israeli interior ministry said in a statement.

Hamouri was escorted to the airport early Sunday morning where he boarded a flight to France with his campaign saying there was no legal recourse for him to take.

Hamouri, 37 , a Jerusalem resident without Israeli citizeship, had his residency status revoked on Dec. 1 on charges that he was active in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, classified by Israel and its western allies as a terror group.

"During his life he oraganized, inspired and planned to commit terror attacks on his own and for the organization against citizens and well-known Israelis," a statement from the interior ministry said.

A statement from the Hamouri campaign called the deportation a "war crime" and said it constitutes a breach of international law.

“Wherever a Palestinian goes, he takes with him these principles and the cause of his people: his homeland carried with him to wherever he ends up,” Hamouri said in a statement.

Hamouri was most recently detained by Israel under administrative detention without charge on March 7 until Dec. 1 when Israel revoked his residency and stated he would be deported.

He was previously detained by Israel between 2005 and 2011 after being accused of attempting to assassinate Sephardi rabbi Ovadia Yossef, the founder of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, but has always maintained his innocence.

Hamouri was released in December 2011 as part of an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Gilad Shalit, the Israeli soldier released in October 2011 after five years in captivity in the Gaza Strip at the hands of Hamas.

The French consulate in Jerusalem had no immediate comment on Sunday.

