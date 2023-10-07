Al-Aqsa flood ‘horrific’ plan: Israel soldiers, civilians taken captive by Hamas

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had captured a number of Israeli soldiers during their operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” while it was reported that civilians were also taken hostage. On its social media accounts, Hamas shared videos of what it says are Israeli captives taken alive into Gaza. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the taking of civilian hostages as a violation of international law. Israel-Palestine Latest: Smoke billows over the Israeli side of the border with Gaza as seen from Gaza City.(AFP)

"News of civilians taken as hostages in their homes or to Gaza are appalling. This is against international law. Hostages must be released immediately," he said on X, formerly Twitter as Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is “at war”.

The United Nation's High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an immediate halt to violence in Gaza. Volker Tuerk said he was shocked by reports that hundreds of rockets had been fired towards Israel and reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage.

"This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians," Volker Tuerk said in a statement, adding, "Civilians must never be the target of attack."

Hamas militants fired over 2,000 missiles and infiltrated southern parts of the country in a surprise attack. Gunfights broke out between Israeli troops and Gaza infiltrators, in which 22 people were killed, local media reported quoting Israel’s national rescue service. Hundreds wounded have been wounded, it said, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

The Soroka Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba said it was treating at least 280 casualties, with 60 in serious condition. The Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon said it was treating 182 wounded people, including 12 in critical condition.

“The enemy will pay a price that he has not seen before. We are at war and we will win it,” Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address as Israel declared a rare state of alert for war after the incursions. Reinforcing its south, Israel announced an extensive mobilization of reserves for what’s been dubbed “Operation Swords of Iron."

