Home / World News / Ivy League schools receive bomb threats, officials say ‘unfounded’
world news

Ivy League schools receive bomb threats, officials say ‘unfounded’

  • Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities were among the Ivy League schools that were alerted. Evacuations were conducted and students were asked to avoid campus until police investigations concluded.
A few Ivy League universities were put on alert over the weekend due to multiple unfounded bomb threats. (Getty/iStockphoto/Representational image)
A few Ivy League universities were put on alert over the weekend due to multiple unfounded bomb threats. (Getty/iStockphoto/Representational image)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Ithaca

Multiple unfounded bomb threats were made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses, university and law enforcement officials said.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats on Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later. Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses. Students were told to avoid campus until local police investigations concluded.

Two days earlier, a bomb threat at Yale forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. The university resumed normal operations on Friday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bomb threat ivy league
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out