Watch: Love at first sight? Joe Biden proposed to his wife 5 times before…

US president Joe Biden said that he proposed to his wife, Jill Biden, five times before they got married in 1977. During an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” hosted by Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore, Joe Biden made the confession.

In the clip of the interview, shared by CNN on Twitter, Drew Barrymore is seen asking Joe Biden if he really professed his love for the first lady five times and “what was it that finally won her over?”

“When I went out with her the first time, I knew this was the woman. I really did”, Joe Biden said.

Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times pic.twitter.com/dCy49OBP57 — CNN (@CNN) December 27, 2022

The US president further said that he has fallen in love only twice in his life and both times he knew “immediately”. Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter Naomi had died in a car crash in 1972. Following this, Joe Biden raised his two sons as a single parent.

Joe Biden also recalled that it was his sons, Beau and Hunter, who encouraged him to propose to Jill Biden.

“My boys — our boys — were young and they came in and said, 'Dad, we were talking. We think we should marry Jill,” Joe Biden said.

Talking about Jill Biden's decision to marry the US president, the first lady said that she had to make sure that the marriage worked as “they (JoeBiden's sons) had lost their mother and they had lost their sister and I knew that we had, it had, to work because I had lost so much.”

