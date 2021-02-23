IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden leads Americans in moment of silence to mourn 500,000 Covid-19 deaths
Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of "Amazing Grace." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of "Amazing Grace." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden leads Americans in moment of silence to mourn 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

  • Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff marked a moment of silence around 6:15 p.m. (2315 GMT) outdoors at the White House after the president's remarks, bowing their heads somberly.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:14 PM IST

President Joe Biden led Americans in observing a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the grim milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from Covid-19, urging Americans to set aside partisan differences and fight the pandemic together.

"Today we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone - 500,071 dead. That's more Americans who have died in one year in this pandemic than in World War One, World War Two and the Vietnam War combined," Biden said in emotional remarks at the White House.

"But as we acknowledge the scale of this mass death in America, we remember each person and the life they lived. They’re people we knew."

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff marked a moment of silence around 6:15 p.m. (2315 GMT) outdoors at the White House after the president's remarks, bowing their heads somberly.

Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Biden ordered that all flags on federal properties and military facilities be lowered to half-staff until Friday at sunset to commemorate the dead.

The president called on Americans to remain vigilant in fighting the pandemic by continuing to wear masks, observe social distancing and receive vaccinations when it is their turn.

"We must end the politics and misinformation that has divided families, communities and the country, and has cost too many lives already. It's not Democrats and Republicans who are dying from the virus. It's our fellow Americans," Biden said.

"We have to fight this together as one people, as the United States of America."

About 19% of total global coronavirus deaths have occurred in the United States, an outsized figure given that the nation accounts for just 4% of the world’s population.

The country has the highest overall death figure, reflecting the lack of a unified, national response last year, when the administration of former President Donald Trump mostly left states to their own devices in tackling the greatest public health crisis in a century. 

Biden, a Democrat, took office on Jan. 20 after defeating Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 presidential election, in part by arguing he would do a better job of addressing the pandemic.

Trump downplayed the pandemic in its early stages and repeatedly predicted rosier numbers about the expected death toll in the United States than came to fruition.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us covid-19 fatality
Close
Coronel was charged by the US Department of Justice with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States.(REUTERS)
Coronel was charged by the US Department of Justice with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States.(REUTERS)
world news

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's high-profile US trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Western countries step up pressure on Myanmar junta as protesters defy warnings

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:47 PM IST
  • Britain, Germany and Japan have also condemned the violence in Myanmar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the military to stop repression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
El Chapo was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.(AP File Photo)
El Chapo was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.(AP File Photo)
world news

'Like a soap opera': The glamorous life of El Chapo's detained wife

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 PM IST
A US-Mexican dual national, Coronel was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport and is due to appear in a US District of Columbia court on Tuesday charged with distributing cocaine, heroin and other drugs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of "Amazing Grace." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
Five hundred lit candles lined the White House steps to commemorate the dead and a military band played a soaring rendition of "Amazing Grace." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden leads Americans in moment of silence to mourn 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff marked a moment of silence around 6:15 p.m. (2315 GMT) outdoors at the White House after the president's remarks, bowing their heads somberly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market.(REUTERS)
Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to restore Australian news pages after tweaks to media laws

Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Facebook last week blocked all news content and several state government and emergency department accounts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
In this file photo, the Canada flag flies above the Canadian embassy in Beijing on January 15, 2019. (AFP)
world news

Canada’s parliament votes to label Chinese actions in Xinjiang as ‘genocide’

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:39 PM IST
House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion that was brought by the opposition Conservative Party. PM Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet abstained from the vote. Many Liberal Party MPs backed it, though
READ FULL STORY
Close
The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices.(REUTERS)
The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices.(REUTERS)
world news

Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's Bolsonaro doubles down on intervention

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The last few days have marked a dramatic about-face for Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist whose interventionist instincts until now had been largely contained by economically conservative allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many details of Trump’s taxes have emerged, notably in the New York Times last fall, but Vance will be receiving the returns as part of a criminal probe that looms as one of the biggest legal threats facing the former president and his company, the Trump Organization Inc.(AFP)
Many details of Trump’s taxes have emerged, notably in the New York Times last fall, but Vance will be receiving the returns as part of a criminal probe that looms as one of the biggest legal threats facing the former president and his company, the Trump Organization Inc.(AFP)
world news

Trump taxes, long guarded, will soon be in prosecutor’s hands

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for eight years of records in 2019, but the then-president took the case to the US Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Empty seats of pro-democracy lawmakers are seen during Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's annual policy address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Chinese Official Signals Changes to Hong Kong Election Rules

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Speaking to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, Xia said that to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system, “relevant legal loopholes within the framework of the Constitution and the Basic Law” need to be closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the Muslim Uighur minority holds a placard as she demonstrates in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul in this file picture. (AFP)
A member of the Muslim Uighur minority holds a placard as she demonstrates in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul in this file picture. (AFP)
world news

Canadian MPs ask Trudeau to term China's treatment of Uighur's as 'genocide'

AFP, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • An amendment to the motion calling for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to be moved if the "genocide" continues was also adopted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA Mars rover (@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
NASA Mars rover (@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
world news

'Goosebumps': NASA releases video of Perservance rover landing on Mars

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Six off-the-shelf cameras were devoted to entry, descent and landing, looking up and down from different perspectives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera February 22 as she arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, the Justice Department said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces charges of conspiracy to traffick cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, it said.(AFP)
US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera February 22 as she arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, the Justice Department said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces charges of conspiracy to traffick cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, it said.(AFP)
world news

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo', Emma, arrested on US drug charges

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:14 AM IST
  • Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump (File)
Former US President Donald Trump (File)
world news

Trump slams Supreme Court for not shielding his tax records

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:01 AM IST
"The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did," the former US President said in a statement on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image. (AFP)
Representative Image. (AFP)
world news

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
China and India are pulling back frontline troops from their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. (AP file)
China and India are pulling back frontline troops from their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. (AP file)
world news

Anti-India propaganda continues online in China

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Sino-India joint statement issued late on Sunday night to announce the completion of disengagement of troops at Pangong lake did not stop the relentless anti-India blitz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP