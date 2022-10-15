Home / World News / Pakistan summons US envoy after Biden’s ‘most dangerous country’ remark: Report

Pakistan summons US envoy after Biden’s ‘most dangerous country’ remark: Report

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 04:31 PM IST

Joe Biden On Pakistan: Joe Biden called Pakistan a dangerous nation, saying that it “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world.

US President Joe Biden On Pakistan: US President Joe Biden speaks in Irvine, California.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the country had decided to summon the US ambassador following US President Joe Biden’s statement regarding the country’s nuclear capability, Geo News reported.

Joe Biden called the country dangerous, saying that it “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

Joe Biden made the comments at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Friday while talking about the Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as US' relationship with other countries.

“We know how to safeguard our nuclear arsenal,” Geo News quoted Bilawal Bhutto as saying.

“Pakistan is adamant on ensuring its integrity a safety. If questions are to be raised then they should be over Indian nuclear weapons," Bilawal Bhutto added as per the report.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan held Shehbaz Sharif responsible for Joe Biden’s statement saying that it shows the total failure of the government’s foreign policy. The former prime minister tweeted that the current government had broken all records for incompetence, following Biden's remarks.

Calling Joe Biden's comments as “unwarranted conclusion” of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the former premier said, “….having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Saturday, October 15, 2022
