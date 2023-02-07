Home / World News / Is Kim Jong Un missing? Here's why speculations are rising over his health again

Is Kim Jong Un missing? Here's why speculations are rising over his health again

world news
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Kim Jong Un: Kim Jong Un's longest-ever break from public appearances was in 2014, when he was not seen for 40 days.

Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen. (AP)
Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

As North Korea’s capital Pyongyang is set to hold mass military parades this week, the country's leader Kim Jong Un hasn’t been seen in public for more than a month. NK News, a South Korean-based outlet, reported that Kim Jong Un skipped a Politburo meeting on Sunday – the third time he has ever done so.

Read more: Is North Korea stealing cryptocurrency assets? Report says…

The report said that his prolonged disappearances raises questions about his health, adding that Kim Jong Un's longest-ever break from public appearances was in 2014, when he was not seen for 40 days.

Watch: Kim Jong-Un ‘disappears’ ahead of mega military parade

The scheduled parade will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and is expected to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday, Fox News reported. Usually, Kim Jong Un has used events like these to talked about North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program.

Read more: Move over Bitcoin, it's time for Britcoin: UK may launch its digital currency

Last week, North Korea threatened to counter US military moves with the "most overwhelming nuclear force" while condemning US plans to expand its joint exercise with South Korea and deploy more advanced military assets, Reuters reported.

In 2022 itself, North Korea fired more than 70 ballistic missiles including potential nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike targets in South Korea or reach the US mainland. The country also conducted a slew of launches which it has described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets in response to the expanded US military drills with South Korea.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kim jong-un north korea
kim jong-un north korea
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out