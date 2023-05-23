Charles tells Queen Elizabeth's close confidante to not publish books because…

Angela Kelly, the late Queen Elizabeth's official dresser, who has published two books about her life, has been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement by King Charles effectively preventing her from disclosing any further secrets about the royal family. King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

Reports suggested that Angela Kelly has been asked to not use the words "King" and "Palace" for commercial gain under the terms and conditions of the agreement owing to which she will be unable to publish a third memoir. The reason for the move is that King Charles was reportedly concerned that an updated version of her second book, ‘The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe’, disclosed intimate details.

One passage of the book even discussed events surrounding the late monarch and the funeral of her husband. The book stated, “I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken. The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts.”

Read more: Kate Middleton shares deeply personal feelings about joining royal family

King Charles has honoured his late mother's wishes by providing a home for Angela Kelly but has banned the release of any further details of the Queen's final months. Angela Kelly shared an update on Instagram saying, "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home, which I will be able to call My Home at last. I'm moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield so not too far away from the family... Looking forward to my New Adventures.'

Angela Kelly was stood down from royal duties following Queen Elizabeth's death after Camilla decided to retain the services of her own dresser.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON