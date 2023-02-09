King Charles says ‘Who?’ after student asks to ‘bring back Harry’

King Charles III laughed off an awkward moment when he was asked to "bring back (Prince) Harry" while meeting the students of the University of East London (UEL), Hello Magazine reported. The monarch was greeting students at the university when one asked: "Can you bring back Harry?"

Charles replied with a "Who?" after mishearing at first and then burst into laughter when he understood what the student had said. After spending hours waiting for the monarch in the freezing weather, the students welcomed the King with great enthusiasm following his arrival.

Since Prince Harry left royal life and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle, the relationship between the father and the son has reportedly been tense. Harry released his memoir titled ‘Spare’ last month in which he talked about his life in the royal family, his marriage to Markle, and stepping down from royal duties. He also talked about a physical confrontation with Prince William in 2019, Queen Consort Camilla's role in his life and his mother Princess Diana's untimely demise.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to any allegations in the book or the six-part Netflix series that aired in December.

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place in May at Westminster Abbey in London. During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort. But it is not known if Harry and Meghan will attend.

