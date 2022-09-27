Home / World News / Kremlin says sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage

Kremlin says sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage

Published on Sep 27, 2022 03:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said earlier on Tuesday that three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline terminal.(AFP)
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind the damage to the Russia-built network of Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said earlier on Tuesday that three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day.

"No option can be ruled out right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked if sabotage was the reason for the damage.

He also said the Kremlin was very concerned with the situation, which requires a prompt investigation as it was an issue for the energy security for the "entire continent".

russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
