Home / World News / Mr Beast vs Mr Beast Burger: YouTuber's $10m lawsuit met with a $100 m counter-suit

Mr Beast vs Mr Beast Burger: YouTuber's $10m lawsuit met with a $100 m counter-suit

ByHT News Desk
Aug 08, 2023 07:03 PM IST

Youtuber Mr Beast sued famous burger brand Mr Beast Burger for $10 million and is now facing a $100 million counter-suit

In a stunning twist of events that has the online world buzzing, YouTube sensation MrBeast, known in the real world as Jimmy Donaldson, has been caught in a legal showdown with the very company behind his virtual burger joint, MrBeast Burger.

Company owning Mr Beast Burger sues YouTuber Mr Beast as a response to his lawsuit
Company owning Mr Beast Burger sues YouTuber Mr Beast as a response to his lawsuit

The sizzling drama began with a sassy tweet from MrBeast himself, where he hinted that he was ready to break up with MrBeast Burger. In his tweet, he served up a bombshell: “I started MrBeast Burger to help restaurants make more [money] during the pandemic and it worked! Sadly when working with 2,000 restaurants I don't own it's impossible to guarantee the order quality. I'm moving on from MrBeast Burger so I can focus on [MrBeast's food brand] Feastables and making snacks!”

He filed a $10million lawsuit against the brand.

In return, Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the brains behind MrBeast Burger's virtual success, has taken a massive swing at MrBeast, filing a jaw-dropping $100 million lawsuit against him. According to VDC, MrBeast he flipped the script by making what they deem ‘untruthful’, ‘misleading' and 'disparaging’ comments that tarnished the brand's sizzle.

But the beef didn't stop there. VDC claims that MrBeast's saucy social media antics did more than just grill their reputation – they sent it up in flames! They argue that his comments roasted their relationships with vendors and partners, resulting in a colossal loss of equity.

Twitter, Reddit, and Yelp were flooded with customers baring their beef about the quality of MrBeast Burger's offerings. Some even claimed that the burgers were ‘disgusting’ and ‘inedible’. The once-booming MrBeast Burger Twitter account has since gone private.

The future of MrBeast Burger hangs in the balance, and the final verdict promises to be a mouthwatering spectacle that's sizzling across screens worldwide.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out