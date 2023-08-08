Mr Beast vs Mr Beast Burger: YouTuber's $10m lawsuit met with a $100 m counter-suit

In a stunning twist of events that has the online world buzzing, YouTube sensation MrBeast, known in the real world as Jimmy Donaldson, has been caught in a legal showdown with the very company behind his virtual burger joint, MrBeast Burger. Company owning Mr Beast Burger sues YouTuber Mr Beast as a response to his lawsuit

The sizzling drama began with a sassy tweet from MrBeast himself, where he hinted that he was ready to break up with MrBeast Burger. In his tweet, he served up a bombshell: “I started MrBeast Burger to help restaurants make more [money] during the pandemic and it worked! Sadly when working with 2,000 restaurants I don't own it's impossible to guarantee the order quality. I'm moving on from MrBeast Burger so I can focus on [MrBeast's food brand] Feastables and making snacks!”

He filed a $10million lawsuit against the brand.

In return, Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the brains behind MrBeast Burger's virtual success, has taken a massive swing at MrBeast, filing a jaw-dropping $100 million lawsuit against him. According to VDC, MrBeast he flipped the script by making what they deem ‘untruthful’, ‘misleading' and 'disparaging’ comments that tarnished the brand's sizzle.

But the beef didn't stop there. VDC claims that MrBeast's saucy social media antics did more than just grill their reputation – they sent it up in flames! They argue that his comments roasted their relationships with vendors and partners, resulting in a colossal loss of equity.

Twitter, Reddit, and Yelp were flooded with customers baring their beef about the quality of MrBeast Burger's offerings. Some even claimed that the burgers were ‘disgusting’ and ‘inedible’. The once-booming MrBeast Burger Twitter account has since gone private.

The future of MrBeast Burger hangs in the balance, and the final verdict promises to be a mouthwatering spectacle that's sizzling across screens worldwide.

