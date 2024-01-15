National Booch Day 2024: Significance, history and messages for tea lovers’ favourite January 15 occasion

National Booch Day is celebrated in the US on January 15 as a tribute to kombucha tea, enjoyed by millions of people across the globe for centuries. The day, also known as National Kombucha Day, gives tea lovers an opportunity to sip on their favourite beverage. The day, also known as National Kombucha Day, gives tea lovers an opportunity to sip on their favourite beverage (Pixabay)

Have you tried Kombucha before? If not, here’s your chance.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

National Booch Day history

Legend has it that tea was created by accident. Dating back as far as 2737 B.C., Chinese Emperor Shen Nong was boiling water when a leaf from a wild tree fell into his pot. The first tea was thus brewed. In love with the taste, the Emperor introduced tea to the people around him – and the beverage was then eventually embraced by people in Japan, Russia and also the Western world.

Tea got the name Kombucha after a man named Dr. Kombu introduced it to the Japanese Emperor Inyoko during his travels. As the beverage became popular, the name ‘Cha’ was added to ‘Kombu’ – ‘Cha’ means tea in Japanese.

Kombucha eventually became a household name in the US. The beverage brand KeVita did not wait to grab the business opportunity, and soon launched their brand of Kombucha tea. The same company then founded the National Booch Day on January 15, 2019.

What is Kombucha?

According to the UNL Health Center, Kombucha is a “fermented drink made with tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. The resulting liquid contains vinegar, B vitamins, and a number of other chemical compounds. It is a fizzy, low-calorie beverage that comes in a variety of flavors. It's like a soda but also has a slight vinegar taste.”

National Booch Day wishes and messages

Here are some wishes and messages you can share with your friends and family on this day:

“On the auspicious day of National Booch Day, we wish you all health and prosperity. Don’t let this special occasion pass without enjoying a cup of kombucha tea, which is rich in nutritional value!”

“Let us warmly welcome this important event by sampling some of the wonderful benefits that come with consuming this tea. If you have not had a chance to try it yet, now is your opportunity to do so.”

“On this National Booch Day, allow yourself to take a break from the norm and try something that has been around for centuries – kombucha tea!”

“As you indulge in its flavors and taste, your body will thank you as it works to elevate your health. Wishing everyone on this day a joyful journey into all that is possible with kombucha.”