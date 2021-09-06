Home / World News / Nepal flash floods: Over 380 houses inundated, 138 rescued
A girl walks through a street which was flooded after Bishnumati river overflowed following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu(AFP)
Nepal flash floods: Over 380 houses inundated, 138 rescued

Most of the human settlements on the river banks in Kathmandu have been inundated by the flash floods. Kathmandu witnessed 105 mm of rainfall within four hours
PTI | , Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 03:55 PM IST

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have inundated over 380 houses and damaged several residential areas in Kathmandu, police said on Monday.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday night inundated more than 100 places in Kathmandu. Teams of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the Nepal Army have rescued more than 138 people last night, said Sushil Singh Rathore, spokesperson at the Metropolitan Police Office.

"Rescue work was carried out at Mulpani settlements on the bank of Manohara River, Kadagari, Teku and Balkhu areas,” Rathore said.

Most of the human settlements on the river banks in Kathmandu have been inundated by the flash floods. Kathmandu witnessed 105 mm of rainfall within four hours, according to officials.

A total of 382 houses have been inundated by flash floods, the Metropolitan Police Office said.

Areas including Tankeshwor, Dallu, Teku, Tachal, Balkhu, Naya Buspark, Bhimsensthan, Machha Pokhari, Chabahil, Jorpati and Kalopul were largely inundated by the flash floods, it said.

Meanwhile, seven people were injured after they were hit by lightning in Betini village in Okhaldhunga district on Sunday. A dozen houses were also damaged in the lightning strike, police said.

