‘No exaggeration…’: Sri Lanka praises India for aiding in ‘regaining stability’

India's financial support of around $4 billion in the form of credit line for import of essentials has made the country regain some stability, Sri Lanka foreign minister Ali Sabry said amid Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar's two-day visit to the country. They discussed matters related to mutual and regional interests.

“No exaggeration to say that due to enormous support from India amounting to US$ 4 billion worth of credit line for import of essentials, we were able to regain some measure of financial stability. I convey our profound gratitude PM Modi,” Sabry said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Jaishankar met with top leadership in Sri Lanka, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe, after visiting Maldives as a part of his two-nation tour. With Sabry, Union minister discussed bilateral relationships between two nations, people-to-people contacts, trade and investment ties.

"A good meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and other ministerial colleagues this evening in Colombo. Discussed India-Sri Lanka cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health," Jaishankar tweeted.

A meeting between Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is also scheduled.

Sri Lanka has been reeling under economic crisis, which gives India an opportunity to showcase concern towards its southern neighbour. India came forward with a $4 million worth of financial assistance when Sri Lanka was struggling with the crisis. On Tuesday, additional secretary of Union finance ministry Rajat Kumar Mishra informed International Monetary Fund's (IMF) president Kristalina Georgieva regarding India's support to Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe earlier informed that his government has “successfully” completed talks with India on debt restructuring.

"Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour, and India has stood with the people of Sri Lanka at all times," Union external ministry said earlier.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

