US national rescued from shark attack while snorkeling as Galapagos waters turn red | Watch

In a harrowing incident off the idyllic Galapagos Islands, nurse Delia Yriarte, 42, had a terrifying encounter with a shark while snorkeling near Mosquera islet. The waters turned blood red as she was bitten on her right leg, leaving her in shock and pain. Delia Yriarte, a US national, was enjoying the marine species and the beauty of the ocean at Galapagos when she felt a powerful blow on her leg.(Facebook)

Surviving a frightening ordeal

Delia Yriarte, a US national, was enjoying the marine species and the beauty of the ocean when she felt a powerful blow on her leg. Initially unaware of the source, she soon realized the severity of the situation as the water around her turned red with blood. Despite the shock and numbness, she managed to make it to the beach, recognizing the severity of her deep wounds and the blood loss.

Medical intervention and recovery

Delia Yriarte received swift medical attention from Dr. Renato Pacheco at the Hospital República del Ecuador on Santa Cruz Island. Following surgery on her right leg, she thankfully did not lose her limb and remained conscious throughout the ordeal. With proper care and treatment, her mobility was preserved, allowing for a positive prognosis.

According to reports from The US Sun, Renato Pacheco, doctor at Hospital República del Ecuador on Santa Cruz Island, said: "She is stable, she is conscious, she underwent surgery on her right leg. She did not lose her leg."

Also read | Eyes in the sky! New York unleashes shark-monitoring drones amid soaring attack incidents along shorelines

Galapagos islands: A natural wonder

Situated approximately 600 miles from the Ecuadorian coast, the Galapagos archipelago is renowned for its ecological diversity and played a significant role in Charles Darwin's formulation of the theory of evolution by natural selection. Designated as a Natural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 1979, the islands attract tourists from around the world who come to observe the unique marine life, including whales, sharks, and other wildlife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON