‘Our hearts go out to the Sena family’: School district reacts to Charlotte's disappearance from New York

Mystery surrounding the disappearance of 9-Year-Old Charlotte Sena has deepened further as the girl hasn't been found even two days after she went missing. Charlotte had gone missing from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York on Saturday evening. She was camping with family and friends at the Park and suddenly went missing after going on a bike ride near her camp. Missing schoolgirl Charlotte Sena(X(Formerly Twitter)/@901Lulu)

Meanwhile, a frantic search for her is on, with FBI joining the proceedings to bring her home unharmed. New York State Police, forest rangers, UAS, and URT have already been searching for Charlotte. The search and rescue team are using latest technology including drones to find the girl. Bloodhounds and dive teams have also been deployed in the search operation.

Police suspect Charlotte might have been abducted from near the camp in Moreau Lake State Park. An Amber Alert is in place to find her and police believe that she is in "imminent danger of serious harm and/or death".

According to the police, Charlotte is a 4-foot-6 girl and weighs around 90 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink and orange tie dye Pokemon shirt and dark blue pants.

Earlier, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul had interacted with the media over the incident. Hochul said: "We are leaving no stone, no table, no branch underturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte."

“I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter. She’s all of our daughters,” said Hochul.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's aunt Jene Lucianai-Sena has appealed to people to help find the missing girl. In a TikTok video, Jene appealed, "There isn't any information that we can tell in this time but if you can keep sharing her photo and praying really, that is really the best that our family can ask at this time."

"If you know anything at all please contact the New York State Police. If you know anyone that lives around the area. Any information would help with their investigations," added Jene.

Charlotte is a 4th grader at her elementary school in the Corinth Central School District. The school said, "The district maintains its focus on the safety and the well-being of our students and staff. Our hearts go out to the Sena family."