Pak govt decides to amend Constitution for Senate election

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST

The Pakistan Cabinet has decided to table a bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution for holding the Senate elections through open vote.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The government wants the (Senate) polls to be held in a transparent manner and without horse-trading. This is why we want Senate polls to be held through an open ballot,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media after the meeting.

He said that in the past, money was used in Senate elections and votes were bought making the House election a mockery. He asked what was the use of an upper house in which people come through purchasing of votes.

Faraz also said that people opposing the proposed move are forgetting that their own party had demanded open ballot in the past.

“The government will present a constitutional amendment bill in the parliament so that Senate polls are held through open ballot,” he said.

Already the government petitioned to the Supreme Court, seeking direction to hold the upcoming Senate elections through open ballot. The decision is pending.

Meanwhile, Dawn newspaper quoted a Cabinet member as saying that Prime Minister Khan tasked his advisor parliamentary affairs Babar Awan to table a bill in the National Assembly for holding Senate elections through open ballot when the adviser was giving a briefing on the status of the government's reference in the Supreme Court.

Awan said the government had already laid two bills — Constitution Amendment Bill and Electoral Reforms Bill — in Parliament on the basis of which desired legislation could be done for an open ballot.

The Cabinet member said Awan had called a meeting of his ministry and its legislation branch to devise a roadmap on how to proceed with the matter in Parliament.

It has been proposed that since Senate polls could not be held through show of hand because every voter has to show his preference in the ballot paper. Therefore, to ensure open identity of the voter, the voter should be required to mention his name on the back side of the ballot paper, according to Dawn newspaper.

Senate elections will be held in the first half of next month and prime minister Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf is wary that its own members may vote a gay party policy, according to Opposition parties that are against the move.

The Haqqani Network was blamed along with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for last year’s attack on the Sikh place of worship in Kabul that killed almost 30 people on March 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
The Haqqani Network was blamed along with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for last year’s attack on the Sikh place of worship in Kabul that killed almost 30 people on March 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
world news

Haqqani Network discussed forming new unit with al-Qaeda: US document

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The document described the Haqqani Network as an “organisation primarily based in North Waziristan, Pakistan” that conducts “cross-border operations into eastern Afghanistan and Kabul”
Hospital director Dr. Dinesh Kafle said 300 staffers were set to get the vaccine on Wednesday and the remaining 2,000 within a week.(ANI/Twitter)
Hospital director Dr. Dinesh Kafle said 300 staffers were set to get the vaccine on Wednesday and the remaining 2,000 within a week.(ANI/Twitter)
world news

Health workers become 1st to get Covid-19 vaccine in Nepal

AP, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, doctors were encouraging hesitant colleagues to get the vaccine.
Large amounts of intermittent electricity create huge swings in supply which the grid has to be able to cope with.(HT File)
Large amounts of intermittent electricity create huge swings in supply which the grid has to be able to cope with.(HT File)
world news

Green shift brings blackout risk to world’s biggest power grid

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Transmission grids need to stay at a frequency of 50 hertz to operate smoothly and any deviations can damage equipment that’s connected.
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
world news

India to complain to Canada over blocking of consulate by farm law protesters

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
A group of protestors converged on the veranda leading to the building housing the Vancouver consulate on Republic Day, and were not prevented by local law enforcement from blocking the entrance.
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
world news

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

AP, Yogyakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Taliban backs Covid vaccine drive as Afghan receives $112 million funding pledge

Reuters, Kabul
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The immunisation drive will have to take place amid relentless violence in the country.
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
world news

New US secretary of state Blinken says committed to a free Indo-Pacific

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:41 AM IST
In calls with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha, Blinken said US relations with their countries were the “cornerstone” and “linchpin” of “peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region” and across the world.
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
world news

Republicans signal support for Trump in Senate impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:23 AM IST
A motion to render the trial unconstitutional was defeated in a 45-55 vote in the Democrat-led 100-member Senate, which cleared the way for the trial to proceed. But the voting pattern revealed that Trump may eventually be acquitted, as a conviction requires a supermajority.
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

China, India's Covid-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: Study

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:30 AM IST
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States aims to secure an additional 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech and Moderna Inc by summer.
View of buildings in the City financial district of central London in the rain during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus( AP)
View of buildings in the City financial district of central London in the rain during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus( AP)
world news

UK could introduce hotel quarantine for high-risk arrivals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:37 AM IST
The UK government will introduce a limited hotel quarantine system for passengers arriving from the highest-risk countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
world news

No local Covid-19 cases in Australia for 10 days in a row

Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January.
The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.(AP)
The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to buy 200 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that further measures would be undertaken to ramp up the vaccination campaign in the country.
In a package of four directives on Tuesday, Biden delivered his first policy response to nationwide protests over institutionalized racism.(AP)
In a package of four directives on Tuesday, Biden delivered his first policy response to nationwide protests over institutionalized racism.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden targets housing, private prisons in first equality moves

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:23 AM IST
One memo directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review and change policies from the Trump administration that undermined protections under the Fair Housing Act, the White House said.
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
world news

US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.
