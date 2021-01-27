Pak govt decides to amend Constitution for Senate election
The Pakistan Cabinet has decided to table a bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution for holding the Senate elections through open vote.
The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“The government wants the (Senate) polls to be held in a transparent manner and without horse-trading. This is why we want Senate polls to be held through an open ballot,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media after the meeting.
He said that in the past, money was used in Senate elections and votes were bought making the House election a mockery. He asked what was the use of an upper house in which people come through purchasing of votes.
Faraz also said that people opposing the proposed move are forgetting that their own party had demanded open ballot in the past.
“The government will present a constitutional amendment bill in the parliament so that Senate polls are held through open ballot,” he said.
Already the government petitioned to the Supreme Court, seeking direction to hold the upcoming Senate elections through open ballot. The decision is pending.
Meanwhile, Dawn newspaper quoted a Cabinet member as saying that Prime Minister Khan tasked his advisor parliamentary affairs Babar Awan to table a bill in the National Assembly for holding Senate elections through open ballot when the adviser was giving a briefing on the status of the government's reference in the Supreme Court.
Awan said the government had already laid two bills — Constitution Amendment Bill and Electoral Reforms Bill — in Parliament on the basis of which desired legislation could be done for an open ballot.
The Cabinet member said Awan had called a meeting of his ministry and its legislation branch to devise a roadmap on how to proceed with the matter in Parliament.
It has been proposed that since Senate polls could not be held through show of hand because every voter has to show his preference in the ballot paper. Therefore, to ensure open identity of the voter, the voter should be required to mention his name on the back side of the ballot paper, according to Dawn newspaper.
Senate elections will be held in the first half of next month and prime minister Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf is wary that its own members may vote a gay party policy, according to Opposition parties that are against the move.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haqqani Network discussed forming new unit with al-Qaeda: US document
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health workers become 1st to get Covid-19 vaccine in Nepal
- At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, doctors were encouraging hesitant colleagues to get the vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green shift brings blackout risk to world’s biggest power grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt decides to amend Constitution for Senate election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to complain to Canada over blocking of consulate by farm law protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban backs Covid vaccine drive as Afghan receives $112 million funding pledge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US secretary of state Blinken says committed to a free Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republicans signal support for Trump in Senate impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, India's Covid-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK could introduce hotel quarantine for high-risk arrivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No local Covid-19 cases in Australia for 10 days in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to buy 200 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden targets housing, private prisons in first equality moves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox