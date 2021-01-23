Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny
Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.
At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according to a Reuters estimates, and rallies took place in dozens of other cities and towns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancelled Keystone XL Pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia optimistic, expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't talk on public transport to curb Covid spread, advise French doctors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Larry King, program host who interviewed presidents, dies at 87
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexei Navalny's wife says detained at Moscow protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 78 and the oldest president, Joe Biden sees a world changed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: UK Prime Minister's TV spokesperson self-isolates over virus fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of countries under restrictions a year after world's first Covid lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French health body HAS recommends six weeks gap between Covid-19 vaccine shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok reviews Italian data watchdog’s order to block accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway locks down Oslo area to fight spread of new Covid-19 Variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In phone call with Biden, Trudeau expresses disappointment over US stance on Keystone XL pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia arrests protesters demanding Alexei Navalny's release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox