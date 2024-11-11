President of Hindu temple in Toronto expresses fears for his safety, seeks police security

Toronto: The president of a temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has sought police protection as he feared his “life is in danger” in the aftermath of the violent attack by pro-Khalistan radicals on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3. Jeff Lal at the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton, Greater Toronto Area, Canada. (Supplied photo)

In a letter to Nishan Duraiappah, chief of Peel Regional Police (PRP), Jeff Lal, president of the Bharat Mata Mandir which is also located in Brampton, stated, “I have been receiving threatening phone calls regarding a personal attack both on myself and our temple.”

Lal, who is originally from Fiji, added that “after receiving numerous blocked ID calls, I am increasingly concerned for my safety and that of my family”.

He said that on learning of the attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir, he had called Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and sought police reinforcement to protect the temple and devotees. He was in the town of Burlington on a business meeting at the time and only arrived at the targeted temple after the incident of violence.

“Given the seriousness of this situation, I kindly request assistance and increased security measures to ensure my safety and that of my family during his difficult time,” he stressed.

Lal said he is still awaiting a response to the letter. He sent it after the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) posted about him on X, calling for Lal’s arrest for “offering free swords to attack Sikhs”. SFJ also described him as an “aide” to Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and described Lal as the party’s “nominee”.

Lal said the voice on the video in the SFJ post was not his.

“Is Planned Attack on Pro Khalistan Sikhs at Hindu Sabha Mandir A Part of India’s Strategy To Weaken (Canadian Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau And Strengthen Poilievre?” the SFJ post said.

Lal is not the nominee of the Conservative Party and actually quit the party earlier this year as he was angry over the nomination process as another candidate for the riding of Brampton East (as constituencies are called in Canada) Bob Dosanjh Singh was chosen as the nominee.