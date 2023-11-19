Prince Harry refuses to watch new season of The Crown due to ‘sensitive’ content about Princess Diana's death: Report

Prince Harry is believed to have refused to watch the new season of The Crown, which has detailed the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and also portrayed her as a ghost. The final season sheds light on Diana’s last days until her death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" in Inglewood, Calif., on May 2, 2021 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Played by Elizabeth Debicki, Diana is shown in some scenes talking to her ex-husband Prince Charles (Dominic West), and her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton), as a ghost. A scene also shows Harry (Fflyn Edwards) being woken up in bed and told that Diana had died. Prince William (Rufus Kampa) is seen watching on. The show reveals the last conversation between the then 12-year-old Harry and Diana.

“Due to the sensitive nature of content in upcoming episodes of ‘The Crown,’ Prince Harry has understandably decided not to view this season,” a source has told Page Six. William had also said he will not watch the show.

Harry has often spoken up about how his mother’s death devastated him and affected his mental health. Many have questioned him on how he and his wife, Meghan Markle, could work with Netflix, which released The Crown. “There are no ill feelings towards the show’s creators or Netflix,” the source, however, has said.

While the first four episodes of Season 6 have been released, the remaining six will stream on December 14.

The show portrays Diana amid her alleged romance with film producer Dodi Fayed. A scene even shows Dodi proposing to Diana the night the two of them died in the crash. Of the scene, royal scribe Sally Bedell Smith wrote, “There is no indication whatever that Dodi actually proposed, although he may have intended to with the ring he purchased.”

“All the signals Diana sent in the days before Dodi and Diana died showed that she had no interest in marrying Dodi. In separate conversations the day before her death with her friend Lady Annabel Goldsmith and her daughter Jemima Khan, Diana used identical language when they asked how serious she was about Dodi: ‘I need another marriage like a bad rash on my face’,” Sally added

