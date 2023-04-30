Prince William’s ‘special role’ in King Charles' coronation but Harry…

Prince William will have a special role in King Charles' coronation which is scheduled to take place on May 7. The ceremony is set to have several sections, including the anointing and crowning of King Charles III. Throughout the event, Prince William is set to have a significant role although his brother Prince Harry- who has stepped down from royal duties- will watch the ceremony without taking part. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry are seen. (AP)

Prince William will take part in a section known as ‘The Homage of Royal Blood’, in which he will swear his loyalty to King Charles, The Mirror reported. Prince William will recite the following, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

He will also have a significant role in ‘the Robe and Stole Royal’ section. He will enter as the stole and robe will be brought to King Charles. The Bishop of Durham will vest King Charles in the stole while Prince William will assist bishops.

Prince William will also follow behind the monarch in the royal procession with his wife Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry will watch all the proceedings from the side lines at Westminster Abbey while being seated with other non-working members of the royal family, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands.

Prince Harry does not have a role in the event and will not take part in the King’s procession, the coronation procession to and from Buckingham Palace.

