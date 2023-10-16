Prince William's brutal 11-word jab when asked if he's spoken to brother Harry

After Prince Harry accused the royal family of being racist in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, his elder brother Prince William was irked. The brothers' relationship has been strained ever since Prince Harry quit his royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle. The rift got worse after a series of allegations made by the Duke of Sussex on various occasions, including in his memoir, Spare. Royal Family: Prince William and Prince Harry are seen.(AFP)

During the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed that an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concerns over their firstborn son, Prince Archie's skin colour. Meghan Markle then said that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born".

“In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he won't be given a title. And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he's born. That was relayed to me from Harry, that was from conversations that family had with him,” she said, adding, "It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations."

The royal family chose not to comment on the allegations but when Prince William was asked whether he's spoken to Prince Harry after the interview, the former replied with just 11 words: “No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do.”

When asked if the royal family was racist, the Prince of Wales asserted, “We're very much not a racist family.”

This comes after a royal author claimed that King Charles is "very jealous" of Prince William and Princess Kate "stealing his limelight" but has reached a compromise with his son and daughter-in-law. Clive Irving said, “There's a great deal of feeling that William understands the mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will."

